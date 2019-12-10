Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County boys' basketball player Volkan Ergen

Clarke County High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Basketball. Position: Center
Parents: Saadet and Levent Ergen
Hometown: Los Angeles (moved to Virginia at age 6)
What do you love about basketball: I just like how it's a team sport. I love how it's really fast-paced. It's one of the most athletic sports and it's just competitive.
Most memorable moment in basketball: In the Clarke County Summer League, we were in a game [this past summer] and I had my first fast-break dunk. It happened to be my first in-game dunk for Clarke County and it was a good feeling. I also had 20 points that game. It's a game I won't forget.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: My sophomore year we played against Robert E. Lee (now Staunton) High School. They had a 6-foot-9 Old Dominion University commit [Jarvis Vaughn, who is now at Monmouth] and he dunked on me. The whole gym was going crazy. At first it was really embarrassing, but eventually it taught me to work harder.
Most difficult moment in basketball: My biggest struggle was working on increasing my vertical [jump]. I'd always do jump-squats or use the VertiMax. I'd try to do it as much as I can. ... It's helped over the years, but it is just a slow process.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Gordon Ramsey, because he is a great chef and I love all of his TV shows. If I was having dinner with him, I'd make sure he cooks it; Travis Scott, because he's one of my favorite artists and I'd want to talk about music with him; Sommer Ray, because she's my celebrity crush.
Guilty pleasure: Spending a little extra time on video games. Fortnite is my favorite. I usually play every day. We'll have practice right after school and after a long day of being tired I'll just come home and play Fortnite.
Favorite teachers: I have two. Miss [Melissa] Astin because she is a very caring person and always makes sure you're doing well in her class. She makes learning fun. Miss [Bonni] Broy, she always pushes me to do better in school and always is there to help out with plans for my future. I will never forget either of them because they are a big part of helping me get where I need to be.
Favorite athlete: LeBron James
Favorite team: Los Angeles Lakers
Favorite movie: “Grown Ups”
Favorite TV show: “Riverdale”
Favorite song: “Run It Up” by YK Osiris
Favorite food: Chicken Alfredo (at Olive Garden).
Plans after high school: I would like to play basketball at a junior college for two years to improve my game and build up more confidence and study business management. Then I'd transfer to a four-year college to hopefully continue my basketball career and study international business. It's always been a dream of mine to either be a basketball player or a wise businessman.
