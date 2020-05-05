Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County boys' soccer player Brandon Mayo

Clarke County High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Soccer. Position: Goalkeeper
Parents: Sheri and Hunter Mayo
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about soccer: The energy and adrenaline you get. Every time I save a ball, just knowing that my team is always there with me and not just sitting back and watching is what I love. They always have my back.
Most memorable moment in soccer: My freshman year, I had to play goalie in place of my brother [Seth], who was injured. I had to play against [state power] George Mason. We ended up losing 2-1, but we played them tough.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: My sophomore year I was taking a goal kick, and I kicked it right to the other team. They shot and scored on me.
Most difficult moment in soccer: My junior year, some kid kicked me in the rib cage one time right at the beginning of the second half. I couldn't come out because our backup goalie wasn't there for that game.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My uncle who I was named after passed away about a year after I was born. It would be great to have dinner with him. George Washington; it'd be sweet to talk to him about being our first president and the Revolutionary War. And Steve Carell; I'm just a big fan of "The Office" and he's one of the main characters. He's really funny, and I'd like to see what he's like in real life.
Guilty pleasure: I love watching "The Office." I've watched the whole series eight times.
Who's your favorite teacher: My math teacher my freshman year, Seneca Sowers. She was really understanding when we needed help.
Favorite athlete: [Washington Capitals forward] Jakub Vrana
Favorite sports team: Washington Capitals
Favorite movie: "Star Wars: A New Hope"
Favorite TV show: "Psych"
Favorite song: "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey
Favorite food: Lasagna
Plans after high school: I'm going to Wheaton College in Illinois. I'm going to study mathematics. I like statistics and the probability of stuff happening.
