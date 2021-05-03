Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County boys' soccer player Brendan Haun

Clarke County High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Soccer. Position: Forward
Parents: Joy and Harry Haun
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about soccer: I like that it’s a team sport, and when you play well and you win, you can celebrate with your teammates.
Most memorable moment in soccer: Probably my first varsity high school goal. It was my freshman year against Madison County. It was a good feeling.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: My first varsity game. It was the first time I touched the ball, and I pretty much got tackled by an opponent. I was not expecting it. I just touched the ball and was getting ready to turn. I went to pass the ball and I just got ran over.
Most difficult moment in soccer: I would say the mental part about it. Running for 80 minutes and being physically exhausted. Trying to stay focused mentally to be able to make the right play at the right time.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My nana Bonnie; she passed away right before Thanksgiving. I just wish I could talk to her and see her again. Adam Sandler; I think he’s hilarious and he seems like a really cool dude. I love all of his movies. And LeBron James; I’d like to talk to him not only about sports, but about life, family and fame.
Biggest athletic influence: LeBron James. Not only because he’s the best basketball player ever, but because he is so dedicated and hard-working.
Who is your favorite teacher: [Clarke County science teacher] Chandler DeHaven. I’ve known him since eighth grade. I got to know him on a personal level. We’re pretty much brothers at this point. We relate very well to each other.
Favorite athlete: LeBron James
Favorite sports team: Green Bay Packers
Favorite movie: “Grown Ups 2”
Favorite TV show: “SpongeBob SquarePants”
Favorite song: “Needed Me” by Rihanna
Favorite food: Anything chicken
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Sushi
Plans after high school: I’m going to attend East Carolina University. I took a tour and fell in love with the school. I’m still undecided on what I want to study. I’m thinking either business or maybe sports broadcasting. I feel like you can do a lot with a business degree. Sports broadcasting interests me because I’ve been involved in sports my whole life.
