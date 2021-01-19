Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County boys' swimmer Cooper Lowell

Clarke County High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Swimming. Main events: 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke
Parents: Amy and Garrett Lowell
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about swimming: I think it’s the team camaraderie. I enjoy spending time with my teammates, and the celebrations after winning.
Most memorable moment in swimming: I think going to states my freshman year. (Lowell was on the 400-yard relay team that placed third in the Class 2/1 state meet.) A lot of the older people stepped up and helped me learn things that I didn’t know to help me get there. My friend Chase Ervin, he was a senior at the time when I was a freshman. He taught me how to do a relay start. It took me so long to get down, but he really helped me out.
Most embarrassing moment in swimming: One time my sophomore year I was swimming a 200 IM. After the first 50 fly, I did another 50 fly. Then I did a 100 back. Then I saw my coach yelling at me from the side and I realized what I did. I was really setting myself up to do a 400 IM and I just lost concentration. I thought it was funny.
Most difficult moment in swimming: I just started swimming in ninth grade. My very first meet, I had to swim the 500 free. That was pretty difficult.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Darth Vader; I just like his character and I enjoy the “Star Wars” movies. Kanye West; he’s one of the most influential artists of the 2000s. And Michael Phelps; we can talk about swimming and tips on how to swim.
Biggest athletic influence: My coach, Carol Marshall. She convinced me to do swimming and basically taught me everything I know. That set me up to have a really fun high school career.
Who’s your favorite teacher: Laurie Barbagallo. She’s a math teacher, and I’ve had her three of the four years in high school. I’ve always enjoyed math, and she was very helpful with everything I needed help on. She just really piqued my interest in math even more.
Favorite athlete: Michael Phelps
Favorite sports team: Washington Football Team
Favorite movie: “Phineas and Ferb The Movie”
Favorite TV show: “Under the Dome”
Favorite song: “Hells Bells” by AC/DC
Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Deep-fried asparagus
Plans after high school: I’m going to apply to several colleges, but the main one I want to apply to is Virginia Tech. I want to study business. My marketing teacher, Mary Elson, convinced me to do it. I think it would be a good way to make a living.
