Clarke County High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Swimming. Events: 500-yard freestyle, 200 individual medley, two relays
Parents: Dave and Pam Sprincis
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about swimming: Part of it is I can challenge myself. It's a physical way to challenge myself and I can set goals and I'm able to work towards them. It provides me a great workout and the people are really great as well.
Most memorable moment in swimming: My freshman year at states when I got second in the 500 freestyle.
Most embarrassing moment in swimming: This year in a meet in December against Millbrook High School, our relay team was swimming in the medley and we mixed up the breaststroke and butterfly components. We actually did butterfly first then breaststroke, instead of the other way around. We got disqualified, unfortunately.
Most difficult moment in swimming: I guess the worst part for me is almost like a pre-race anxiety when you've got the later championship meets. I get a little stressed unnecessarily before my big races. That's usually the worst part.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Colin Powell, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Secretary of State, he's a self-made leader and very accomplished. He has had a very interesting life and also went through the ROTC program where he went to college and I'm also interested in doing ROTC; Thomas Edison, not only did he invent things that contributed a lot and enhanced our way of life nowadays, like the light bulb and electric distribution, but in addition to that he invented a way to do research. In my view he really issued in a new age of working toward solving problems; John Glenn, the U.S. astronaut and senator, he was the third American in space and first to orbit the Earth. I'm really attracted to explorer stories. He was a big explorer and astronaut and that speaks for itself. He had a very interesting life.
Guilty pleasure: I'm slightly allergic to dairy, so sometimes I like to have hot chocolate that has just a wee bit of milk in it so it doesn't affect me that bad. But if I drink too much, it starts to hurt my stomach.
Favorite teacher: I go to the Mountain Vista Governor's School part-time and my favorite teacher there is Anca Schmittou. I've been in calculus the last two years and obviously it's a pretty hard class. She definitely presents the material that helps me to learn pretty effectively. When I'm struggling with topics, she's very eager to help me. She's really dedicated towards teaching me and the class.
Favorite athlete: Sherando High School swimmer Peter Pham
Favorite movie: “Lincoln”
Favorite TV show: “60 Minutes”
Favorite song: "The Great Escape" by Woodkid
Favorite food: Seafood
Plans after high school: I will probably be going to either UVa. or Virginia Tech for civil engineering next year. Civil engineers are the people who build our society. They build it and maintain our society, the infrastructure and means of our society. That just really interests me.
