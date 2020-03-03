Clarke County High School 17-year-old junior
Sport: Track & field. Events: 110 hurdles, high jump, 100 dash and 4x100 relay
Parents: Briana and Caleb Nei
Hometown: Millwood
What do you love about track & field: The freedom. The whole atmosphere around it is so laid back. Everyone is just friendly and the coaches are awesome. The coaches are definitely the best part because they give you that freedom and it’s a laid-back atmosphere, but they also push you because they want to see you get better. ... I really love how it’s a true individual team sport. Your success is based on what you do. There’s no one else to blame and no excuses. It’s these are the numbers and this is how it is.
Most memorable moment in track & field: Last year coming in second at the states [in the 110 hurdles]. That last lean right at the finish line. ... I qualified for high jump, but I hurt my back. ... I ended up running with a broken back.
Most embarrassing moment in track & field: I always wear this tie-died headband at every meet. I’m the “headband kid.” I few times it will come off mid-race and it actually cost me the race one time. I reached back to catch it and it was just gone.
Most difficult moment in track & field: [When I hurt my back] that was the most difficult moment, hearing the doctor say you’re out for three months. I don’t think I’ve ever gone three months in my life without running or jumping. I started walking and running early [as a toddler]. There’s never been a time in my life when I’ve gone three months without running and that was so hard for me.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Fozzie Bear, Gus from “Psych” and Tigger. Fozzie is just Fozzie, he’s so iconic. Psych is one of my favorite shows. They’re all just funny. I like to have fun and laugh and talk. They’re three people I could have fun with. I actually quoted Tigger for my eighth grade quote. It was like, “Once in awhile someone amazing comes along and here I am.”
Guilty pleasure: Food. I eat way too much. Donuts, that’s the one. I like Strite’s. It’s a donut truck.
Favorite teacher: Mr. [Chandler] DeHaven. He’s my ecology teacher and he was my JV basketball coach. ... He’s just really laid back and the class is fun.
Favorite athlete: Dwyane Wade
Favorite team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Favorite movie: “Remember the Titans”
Favorite TV show: “Psych”
Favorite song: “Caroline” or “June” by Briston Maroney
Favorite food: A good old burger with bacon on it.
Plans after high school: To go to college and study business. That’s my plan as of now. I’m just a big people person. I’m really good at talking to people. My mom has always said that I’d make a great salesman because I know how to get my way. ... I have a couple of uncles in business. One owns a big old shoe company in London called Tower Shoes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.