Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County cheerleader Chloe Eichenlaub

Clarke County High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Cheerleading
Parents: Amy and Joe Eichenlaub
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about cheerleading: I just love it's a team sport, and it mentally and physically challenges me.
Most memorable moment in cheerleading: When [my Maryland Twisters F5 team] went to Florida for Cheerleading Worlds at the ESPN [complex] last year. We hit Day 1, and it was just the most incredible feeling when the crowd started cheering. There were tens of thousands of people there. It was awesome.
Most embarrassing moment in cheerleading: Probably when I was sick right before NCA [National Cheerleaders Association], which is a huge competition in Dallas, in March. We had our showcase, but I still had to perform. I ended up throwing up in the middle of the routine. It was embarrassing, but everybody was just happy I pushed through.
Most difficult moment in cheerleading: Cheerleading's difficult in itself, so just trying to push my boundaries and do what my coaches ask of me. They set really high standards, but more than likely I surpass them.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandfather Fritz; he passed away when I was in eighth grade. I would love to catch up and chat with him and tell him about all the amazing things I'm doing. Donald Trump; just to see how he's overcome the press. And Simone Biles; I like her athleticism. I'd like to talk to her about what she did to become such a great athlete.
Your guilty pleasure: Pasta. My dad's chicken and shrimp pasta is good. Whenever I've home on Sundays after practice, if he's home, he makes it for me.
Favorite teacher: Ms. [Megan] Marasco. She's the instructor for our CNA class, and I want to become a nurse. I really admire her. She's really organized and sets a good example. She wants us to do our best.
Favorite athlete: Ben Roethlisberger
Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Favorite movie: "Grease"
Favorite TV show: "Grey's Anatomy"
Favorite song: “You Belong with Me" by Taylor Swift
Favorite food: Banana bread
Plans after high school: I recently got accepted into Morehead State University. It's an automatic in for the nursing program. I want to become a pediatric nurse practitioner and I also plan on collegiately cheering for them. I've always been really good with children and I've always wanted to go into healthcare, so I just thought that being a pediatric nurse would fit me perfectly.
