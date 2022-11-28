Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County cheerleader Sarah Boudreau

Clarke County High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Cheerleading. Position: Main base
Parents: Maria Zimmerman and Gerry Boudreau
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about cheerleading?: The athletic aspect of it. We do so many things that you don’t do in other sports like stunting and tumbling, and that’s just really cool to me.
Most memorable moment in cheerleading: Last year, during my junior year, we didn’t make it to regionals (from the Bull Run District competition), but then we got a call and they ended up taking us to regionals anyway (when Luray had to withdraw from regional competition). It was just really cool to get a second chance. We didn’t move on to states, but I think we did pretty good, and I know that we put everything we had out on the mat.
Most embarrassing moment in cheerleading: When I first started cheer, one of my friends on the team was trying to teach me how to do a handstand. I was in second or third grade. But when she went to catch my feet, she accidentally pantsed me in front of the whole team. I think everybody was pretty surprised. It was cold, too.
Most difficult moment in cheerleading: When we had to cheer during COVID. All of our preseason workouts were online through Zoom. And when we could cheer in person, we always had to wear our masks.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My aunt Mandy; we had a lot in common, and we really clicked when I first met her. She passed away before I was able to get to know her too well, so I’d like to sit down with her and talk to her. My cousin Katie; we’ve always been best friends since I was little, so I would always take the opportunity to hang out with her. She’s 17. And Mark Ruffalo, the actor for The Hulk; he just seems like a really cool guy. He’s a good actor and he seems really genuine.
Biggest athletic influence: My [Clarke County] coach Brooke [Price]. She works at the gym that I go to, and she really helps us with how to work out and how to play to our strengths when conditioning.
Favorite teacher: My third-grade teacher Ms. Ann Bishop [at D.G. Cooley Elementary School]. She was the nicest teacher I’ve ever had. I really hated school before I had her as a teacher but she taught me how to like learning.
Favorite athlete: [Cheerleader and new WWE recruit] Gabi Butler
Favorite sports team: Washington Nationals
Favorite movie: “10 Things I Hate About You”
Favorite TV show: “Attack on Titan”
Favorite song: “Man in the Box” by Alice in Chains
Favorite food: Peanut butter
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Split pea soup
Plans after high school: I want to attend a four-year college. I’m planning on studying geology and environmental science. Geology is just so interesting to me. How the world works has always been fascinating, and I think it’s really important now in a day where climate change is becoming such a big issue.
