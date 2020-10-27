Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County cheerleader Trysten Jackson

Sport: Cheerleading. Position: Back spot, main base and tumbler
Parents: Allyson Dovel and Owen Jackson
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about cheerleading: Probably the team aspect. You form a bond with your teammates, and they become more like family. It’s friends for life. I have friends from the age of 4 from when I cheered with them.
Most memorable moment in cheerleading: For high school cheer, I think my most memorable moment would be my first year of making the competition team, because I was a freshman. Me and my two best friends Angel [Crider] and Kaleigh [Elrod], it was our dream for a long time, and we all made it together.
Most embarrassing moment in cheerleading: Sophomore year, in the middle of a cheer section of a routine, I was supposed to do a standing tuck. It was my first time ever doing a standing tuck on dead mat in competition. I landed on my knees, and I actually hurt my knee pretty bad. I had to be carried off the floor.
Most difficult moment in cheerleading: My freshman year, I was asked to fly instead of base, and flying is one of my biggest fears. I kind of just had to overcome that fear for my team, even though it was something I really didn’t want to do.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: I had a friend named Hunter Hagaman. He passed away in eighth grade, and I would just like to talk about some stuff with him. I never really got any closure with that. Cameron Boyce; he was in the show “Jessie.” He passed away [last year]. He was one of my favorite childhood actors, so it would be really cool to be able to sit down with him. And Michael Jackson; I kind of grew up listening to his music, and my dad used to call me, my siblings and him “The Jackson Five.”
Biggest athletic influence: [2020 Clarke County graduate and cheerleader] Chloe Eichenlaub. I’m on a Worlds team at an all-star gym called Maryland Twisters. When I was 5 years old, she got me into cheerleading. I started in Little League. Then she introduced me to all-star cheerleading.
Who’s your favorite teacher: Ms. Tekoa Simpkins, my ninth-grade English teacher. I just relate to her on a different level. We can talk about things other than school. She’s just fun to be around.
Favorite athlete: Ryan Cummings. She’s a cheerleader on Senior Elite of Cheer Extreme. She’s a big influencer in the cheer community.
Favorite sports team: Thin Ice of Maryland Twisters
Favorite movie: “Daddy Day Care”
Favorite TV show: “Criminal Minds”
Favorite song: “Listen” by Beyonce
Favorite food: Buffalo wings dipped in ranch
Worst thing you’ve eaten: When I was in middle school me and my younger sister did this smoothie challenge where you put all the ingredients in your refrigerator in a smoothie. I ended up drinking a bologna and mustard smoothie. It was disgusting.
Plans after high school: I want to study psychiatry at George Mason and I want to minor in coaching so hopefully I can coach at a cheer gym in my future. I want to be a real estate agent. I started looking into real estate after I watched a show on Netflix called “Selling Sunset.” The job seemed really interesting to me. I did my research on it, and I think it’s something I’d really love. I want a degree in psychiatry because I’ve wanted to be a psychiatrist for a long time. I figure after real estate, I could go into psychiatry.
