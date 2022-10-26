Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County cross country runner Julianna Pledgie

Clarke County High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Cross country
Parents: Stephen and Dana Pledgie
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about cross country?: I like how it challenges you to always beat your [personal record] and to always become a better runner, a better racer. There’s always a challenge ahead of you. You can always become better at racing.
Most memorable moment in cross country: Definitely winning our state championship last year. (The Eagles captured the Class 2 title for their first state championship since 2018.) I think going into it, we weren’t expecting to win. We knew that we had to fight for it, which I know pushed a lot of us to work harder than we might have normally.
Most embarrassing moment in cross country: Last year at states, the morning of our race, I thought I forgot my uniform at home, four hours away. I was panicked, calling everyone and crying. It took me like 20 minutes to realize it was right behind me on the desk in the hotel room. Everyone was panicking, and it was just sitting there. I got laughed at later.
Most difficult moment in cross country: Last season, I ran on a shin stress reaction the entire season. It was pretty difficult running on the injury, but I wanted to be out there competing.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Ariana Grande; she’s my favorite music artist. Marie Curie; because she helped excel women in science. And Albert Einstein; I think he’d be very interesting to talk to, just knowing his intellectual capacity and the things that we know about him, whether it be an educational talk or something theoretical.
Biggest athletic influence: My teammate, Teya Starley. I know she works very hard to excel in running, and so it definitely motivates me and the other runners to dedicate ourselves as well to the sport.
Favorite teacher: Ms. Calyn Lutz. She was my Spanish teacher my sophomore year. She doesn’t work at Clarke anymore, but she’s super sweet. I really liked her. She was very engaging. She was a younger teacher, so a lot of the students could connect with her better. She made class more fun. She always decorated her classroom, and we played games all the time. She was someone you could just kind of go and talk to if you were ever having trouble with anything.
Favorite athlete: [High Point University runner] Amber Schulz. I follow her on Instagram. She runs 5Ks really good.
Favorite movie: “The Hunger Games” trilogy
Favorite TV show: “Gilmore Girls”
Favorite song: “7 rings” by Ariana Grande
Favorite food: Chicken and waffles
Worst thing you’ve eaten: This vegetarian tofurkey that I had last year at Thanksgiving. It was absolutely disgusting.
Plans after high school: I’m going to attend a four-year university and major in biology. I hope to become an astrobiologist, which is where you study space life. The goal would be to have a PhD in biological sciences and then go on to work with a space organization, something like NASA or SpaceX and study life in space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.