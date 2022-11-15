Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County cross country runner Matthew Stroot

Clarke County High School 17-year-old junior
Sport: Cross country
Parents: Abram and Erin Stroot
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about cross country?: The camaraderie. Every day I show up to practice, and all my teammates are always there and encouraging. We have a lot of fun with it.
Most memorable moment in cross country: Sophomore year, we kind of came into the season without that many expectations, but our coach believed in us, all the way. We went to districts, and we lost to East Rockingham by a considerable amount. Then we went to regionals, and we again lost to East Rockingham by a considerable amount. We got second each time. Then in the [Class 2] state meet, we beat them by one point and got second overall. I didn’t think we were going to get anywhere near second or get anywhere near beating East Rock, and we did. We really peaked at the right moment. All our training is designed not to go ahead and win a meet at the beginning of the year, but designed to make us the best we can be at the end of the year. I think that the coaching helped out a lot.
Most difficult moment in cross country: The last half mile of a race. I try to pace myself so it’s not all [3.1] miles that are painful, but at some point in the race it gets difficult no matter what you do.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Abraham Lincoln; I really want to ask what it was like being a pretty controversial president at the time. Now we look at him as a hero, and I just want to know what he was thinking at the time. My great-grandma Joyce; she’s been dead for a year and a half, and I’d like to talk to her again. And my cousin Anthony; we’ve always been best friends, and we do everything together when we’re in the same area. He lives in Missouri, so I don’t get to talk to him that much.
Biggest athletic influence: Lionel Messi. I used to play eight seasons of soccer, and I remember watching a few of the games for Barcelona. I remember always being amazed by him.
Favorite teacher: Mr. [Jim] Draucker. He’s been my shop teacher the last three years. He’s a lot of fun. He’s straightforward and to the point. If you’re doing something stupid, he’s going to call you out on it. If you’re doing something good, he’ll nod. He knows what he’s doing. He’s a very, very good teacher. When he says something, it sinks in.
Favorite athlete: [American two-time 200-meter world champion] Noah Lyles
Favorite team: University of Georgia Bulldogs. My uncle used to work for their football team.
Favorite movie: “Titanic”
Favorite song: “Amarillo by Morning” by George Straight
Favorite food: Ice cream
Worst thing you’ve eaten: It was some type of Greek food. I don’t specifically remember what it was. But I looked at it, and it looked disgusting, and then I ate it, and it tasted disgusting.
Plans after high school: I want to become an engineer, aerospace, mechanical or civil. I’m also looking at trade school to become an auto mechanic, but that’s a little bit less likely. I’m mostly looking for college for a four-year bachelor’s to become an engineer. I like how most engineers get Sundays off, which is pretty important to me. I’m Christian. And I also like that it’s a stable job and you can really put your mind in your job. I think that’s it a very creative job and I think it can be a challenge at times, and I like challenges.
