Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County cross country runner Reid Cox

Clarke County High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Cross country
Parents: Elizabeth and Brian Cox
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about cross country: I just have a love for running. It's very team-oriented, and I really love the team aspect of cross country. Everybody there wants to succeed, and they want you to succeed. And it's just one of the greatest environments. At the end of the race, everybody's cheering you on. Even the people that finish who are tired will get up and yell your name.
Most memorable moment in cross country: We have a chant that's called "I tiki tomba," a ritual that we do before a race. It gets everybody in the spirit of running. The first time I did it I really remember getting into it with the team and having everybody there, chanting along, getting ready to go.
Most embarrassing moment in cross country: It was at Stonewall Jackson [the New Market Battlefield course], one of the harder courses we run, my sophomore year. I just had a bad race, my slowest time. I stopped and walked in that race. It's really embarrassing when you can't finish a race. That was a big motivation for me to keep running faster and try harder.
Most difficult moment in cross country: I didn't run before high school, and my first 5K my freshman year at Central was the hardest thing I've ever done. I ran a super slow time and after the race I was in pain. But I refused to stop running. I didn't want to stop my first time doing a 5K.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Albert Einstein; I think he's an interesting person. Having a chance to sit down with a genius, someone who's on a level that's unparalleled in humanity, would be amazing. Thomas Jefferson; he had a very interesting life and was a powerhouse in the presidential office. He's also a genius. Just the way he wrote and what he did with the Constitution, I'd like to talk about his thought process about making that. And my grandfather Reid; he passed on about a decade ago but he's a been a big, important part of my life. He inspires me to do a lot. He served in the Vietnam War and was a very interesting character.
Your guilty pleasure: I really like Sour Patch Kids. If they're on the table, if someone buys them at my house, I can go through an entire bag of them even if I have a meet the next day. It's my one weakness. I just love 'em. They're great.
Favorite teacher: Mr. [David] Borger at [Johnson-Williams] Middle School; he did eighth-grade science, and I just really enjoyed his class. He really invoked a curiosity in science for me.
Favorite athlete: [Former Olympic runner and "Unbroken" subject] Louis Zamperini
Favorite movie: “The Shawshank Redemption”
Favorite song: “Baba O'Riley" by The Who
Favorite food: Spaghetti
Plans after high school: I plan to attend a four-year college, hopefully at [Virginia] Tech or VMI. I think I want to study business management. I like how business works, the whole aspect of selling and managing individuals. I just really like how businesses operate on every level.
