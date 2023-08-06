Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County football player Tanner Sipe

Sport: Football. Positions: Quarterback and defensive back

Parents: Steve and Melissa Sipe

Hometown: Berryville

What do you love about football?: I love how it’s a team sport, and it takes everybody to do their own job to win the games together.

Most memorable moment in football: My eighth-grade season, which was the COVID year. [Most of the season] was during the winter, which made it really tough in practice. We actually ended up still going undefeated (5-0 record). We played Strasburg in the JV championship and we won 6-0. It was a really, really good competitive game. That was the season after one of our teammates, David Perozich, had passed away, and a lot of us were pretty close with him. We won those games for him.

Most embarrassing moment in football: Last year, after my cousin Matthew (also a quarterback and defensive back) got hurt, I had to play the last two games of the year. The first round of regionals against Stuarts Draft, I had a play on defense where I easily could have had a pick-six. The ball was thrown right to me, and it just went right through my hands. It would have been a momentum swing in the game to keep us in it.

Most difficult moment in football: Watching Matthew get hurt and then having to go in for him. I didn’t have a lot of reps in practice and I was thrown right into the fire.

Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman; they were two sports analysts on “First Take,” and I used to watch that in the mornings. I just like to talk about sports, and they would remind me of me and my friends when we talk. And my Uncle Jay; he’s just really funny, and he’s just always got some story to tell me every time I see him.

Biggest athletic influence: Definitely my dad. He’s always pushed me to get better and always made sure I give 100 percent at everything I do.

Favorite teacher: [Football assistant] coach [Matt] Ernst. He’s just always super fun to be around. Every gym class, we’re always competing in little games, whether it’s ping pong or cornhole, whatever it is.

Favorite athlete: Kevin Durant

Favorite team: Washington Commanders

Favorite movie: “The Dark Knight”

Favorite TV show: “Stranger Things”

Favorite song: “Somebody’s Problem” by Morgan Wallen

Favorite food: Blueberry muffins

Worst thing you’ve ever eaten: Mushrooms

Plans after high school: I want to attend a four-year college and maybe study something like criminology or criminal investigation. I like the idea of figuring stuff out.

Compiled by Robert Niedzwiecki

