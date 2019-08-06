Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County football player Trey Trenary

Clarke County High School 16-year-old junior
Sport: Football. Positions: Tight end/defensive end
Parents: Randy and Kelley Trenary
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about football: Mainly just the games. Being able to score a touchdown at the home field.
Most memorable moment in football: Central had a shutout streak going [four games to start the season]. We were the first team to score on them, and I [got the touchdown, a 17-yard receiving score]. I just remember being wide open, getting a touchdown, and everybody jumping on me and being excited.
Most difficult moment in football: We played down at Waynesboro last year. I went into the game sick. I was feeling nauseous. I ended up getting a break because we started to win (the Eagles won 49-7), but it was rough going into the game.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Michael Jordan; he's one of the best basketball players ever. Tom Brady; he's the best quarterback I've ever watched play. And [ESPN commentator] Stephen A. Smith; just so I can debate with him.
Guilty pleasure: I wouldn't say it's a guilty pleasure, but I love mac and cheese. I eat that pretty often, at least three times a week.
Favorite teacher: My English teacher my 10th-grade year, Mr. [Terence] Donohue. Me and him have a lot in common. We would just have conversations about what's going on in our lives.
Favorite athlete: Michael Jordan
Favorite team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Favorite movie: "Step Brothers"
Favorite TV show: “The Middle”
Favorite song: "Mo Money Mo Problems" by The Notororious B.I.G.
Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese
Plans after high school: I plan to play a sport if given the opportunity. I plan to study sports management or anything to do with sports, maybe athletic training. I just want to stay involved in sports.
