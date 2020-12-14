Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County girls' basketball player Ellie Brumback

Clarke County High School 16-year-old junior
Sport: Basketball. Position: Guard
Parents: Aimee Jo and Clay Brumback
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about basketball: I like the competitive nature, and how it’s all up to you to determine what happens. I’ve also formed many close relationships through the sport.
Most memorable moment in basketball: My freshman year we played Central, and it was tied 68-68. They were [inbounding] the ball, and one of my teammates knocked the ball down and I grabbed it and made a buzzer-beater layup. It was really nice to feel like a vital part of the team.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: My sophomore year, there was a picture [in The Winchester Star] of [James Wood’s] Makayla Firebaugh stealing the ball from me. My dad was so happy that there was a picture of me in the newspaper that he put it up on our fridge, and I still see it every day.
Most difficult moment in basketball: Right now. I tore my [anterior cruciate ligament] last month during a fall league game and I got surgery. But I have a big support system helping me along the way. It’s a nine-month recovery. I’ll get there, eventually.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Elvis Presley; because it’s Elvis. I love him so much. He’s like my favorite musician ever. He’s so old-timey and no one would expect it from me, but I really just love his music. Hyde from “That ‘70s Show”; I just think he’s pretty cool. He has good music taste, too. He likes rock, just like me. He would be cool to hang out with. And Hermione Granger; I just have an obsession with Harry Potter.
Biggest athletic influence: My mom. She used to play the same position as me in high school [growing up in Pennsylvania], and she was recognized for her play. I just look up to her. She’s always there pushing me and willing to practice with me, even though I can beat her in 1-v-1 now.
Who’s your favorite teacher: Ms. [Beth] Kosiorek. She was my math teacher my freshman and sophomore year. I don’t know how she put up with me for two years constantly talking in class. But she was always there helping me learn in a way that worked for me.
Favorite athlete: [University of Louisville basketball player] Hailey Van Lith
Favorite sports team: Penn State football
Favorite movie: “The Princess Bride”
Favorite TV show: “Friends”
Favorite song: “Beast of Burden” by The Rolling Stones
Favorite food: Tacos
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Brussels sprouts
Plans after high school: I plan on going to college, but I’m not really sure where or what for yet. Probably something business-related, but I’ll eventually figure it out. I still have another year.
