Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County girls' basketball player Raegan Owens

Raegan Owens
Clarke County High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Basketball. Position: Guard
Parents: Erica and Tommy Owens. Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about basketball: I love being part of something bigger than me and trying with the team. And making friendships that will last a lifetime. That’s the best thing I can ever ask for.
Most memorable moment in basketball: In seventh grade, when we won the [NVJL] championship [at Johnson-Williams] against Warren County. I played with a sprained wrist [suffered in practice before the game], and we ended up winning in overtime by one point. Another memorable moment was getting first team all-[Bull Run] District last year. I was surprised that happened.
Most difficult moment in basketball: Coming back after injury my sophomore year. I hyper-extended my knee in the second game and I ended up being out the entire season. I had to go to physical therapy every week and regain my confidence.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandpa Michael; he passed away when I was young and I never really got to know him as well as I wanted to. Michael B. Jordan; he is my celebrity crush. And Maddie Ziegler of [the TV show] “Dance Moms.” Watching her on that show, she’s been my favorite person since I was young.
Guilty pleasure: I spend way too much time on TikTok. I’m on there whenever I’m bored or don’t have any homework.
Favorite teacher: [Clarke County English teacher] Mrs. [Danielle] DeArment-Donahue. She’s always in a good mood and is always positive and goofy. She genuinely is such a nice person and helps me a lot with my writing.
Favorite athlete: Elena Delle Donne
Favorite sports team: New Orleans Saints
Favorite movie: “Inside Out”
Favorite TV show: “Atypical”
Favorite song: “Cigarette Daydreams” by Cage the Elephant
Favorite food: Seafood Alfredo from Olive Garden
Plans after high school: I plan on studying psychology and becoming a licensed therapist. I just really want to become a mental health counselor. I think it’s important to focus on something like that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.