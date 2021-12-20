Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County girls' basketball player Willow Oliver

Clarke County High School 17-year-old junior
Sport: Basketball. Position: Guard
Parents: Jennifer and Darrell Oliver
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about basketball?: The competitiveness of it all, and the family I make with my teammates.
Most memorable moments in basketball: In my first game on the varsity my freshman year against Broadway, me, a fellow senior and a girl in a grade above me all played one of the best games we have played and all worked so well together. That just really stuck out. (Oliver had nine points in a 51-44 win over the Class 3 Gobblers.)
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: Last season, I didn’t realize how much time was left in a game, and I pulled up from half court and just shot it too early. I didn’t even try and put a bunch of power into it. I shot it like it was a normal shot.
Most difficult moment in basketball: Freshman year, in January, I got hurt and had a really bad knee injury and had to have surgery. I was out until right before my sophomore season.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Billie Eilish; she’s one of my favorite music artists. I’m going to my second concert for Billie Eilish in a few months. I just enjoy watching her live. [Rapper] Snoop Dogg; he’s just a funny guy. And Drake; he’s another good music artist. I like to listen to his music before games.
Biggest athletic influence: [Washington Mystics basketball player] Elena Delle Donne. She’s a girl boss. She’s a big inspiration for a lot of young girls.
Favorite teacher: Mr. [Corey] Angiulli. He teaches psychology. He makes the class relatable. He’s good at getting his students involved, and he jokes with us.
Favorite athlete: Elena Delle Donne
Favorite sports team: Washington Mystics
Favorite movie: “Harry Potter” movies
Favorite TV show: “The Vampire Diaries”
Favorite song: “Pope is a Rockstar” by Sales
Favorite food: Sausage gravy
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Anything seafood
Plans after high school: I want to go to college, and I think I want to major in criminology. I just really have always been interested in that. I watch “Criminal Minds” and that persuaded me to want to do that.
