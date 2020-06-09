Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County girls’ soccer player Alison Sipe

Clarke County High School 17-year-old junior
Sport: Soccer. Position: Defender
Parents: Melissa and Steve Sipe
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about soccer: I love the team aspect of the game and how everyone has to work together so the team can be successful. I also love how competitive the sport is and how [high school soccer] is played in the spring when the weather is warmer.
Most memorable moment in soccer: My freshman year on varsity we played at Madison County in the district semifinals. After [double] overtime we ended up going into penalty kicks. My coach picked me to take one of them. I was pretty nervous, but I made the shot and we ended up winning the game.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: A few years ago on my club team, we had a game in the middle of the day on a turf field. It was sunny and super hot, and I was wearing all-black cleats. In the middle of the game I had to take my shoes off and run off the field barefoot because my feet were so hot. When I got off the field I poured water all over my feet and everyone was laughing at me.
Most difficult moment in soccer: When I was on JV as an eighth-grader, I strained my quad [muscle] during a game and battled with it for the rest of the season. Ever since then I’ve continued to have problems with my quad. It’s caused pain, but I’ve gone to physical therapy, and that’s really helped me get through it.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandpa Jim Sipe; he passed away from leukemia a few years ago, and I wish I got to spend more time with him. Thomas Rhett; he’s one of my favorite country singers, and his kids are adorable. And Joanna Gaines; I love her show “Fixer Upper.” She just seems like she’d be a really neat person to talk to.
Guilty pleasure: Coffee ice cream. I’ll have that at least once a week.
Who’s your favorite teacher: Megan Marasco. She started teaching most of the health classes at the high school my freshman year. She’s just a really positive person and her classes really interest me.
Favorite athlete: [U.S. women’s soccer player] Alex Morgan
Favorite sports team: Washington Redskins
Favorite movie: “The Blind Side”
Favorite TV show: “All American”
Favorite song: “Chasing You” by Morgan Wallen
Favorite food: Any type of fruit
Plans after high school: I hope to attend [James Madison University] and major in kinesiology and pursue a career in physical therapy. I like how you get to interact with people and help others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.