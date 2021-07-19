Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County girls' soccer player Hannah Wagner

Clarke County High School 17-year-old junior
Sport: Soccer. Position: Defender
Parents: Megan and Michael Wagner
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about soccer: I would say the team bond aspect of it. Especially with this past year with our team. It’s a bond I’ve never really been able to experience before. Just the friendships you make with it is really awesome.
Most memorable moment in soccer: It would definitely be this past year, winning states. (Clarke County won the Class 2 championship for the program’s first state title since 2006.) It was something I’ve always dreamed of, but never really imagined it would happen because it’s such a small town. I never thought I would get to it, but it happened. The bond that we had helped us win it.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: My eighth-grade year, I played on JV for the high school. I was on a breakaway down the field. The girl that was defending me stepped on the back of my shoe and it went flying across the field. Everyone kept yelling, ‘Keep running!’, so I kept running without my shoe on. I didn’t score. Then I was sitting in silence for a good few minutes while I tried to get my shoe back on.
Most difficult moment in soccer: The most difficult for me is the mental part of it. Just making sure that you’re focused. Because if you’re not fully focused on the game, then it just totally screws up, at least for me, the whole game play.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Stan Musial; he played for the [St. Louis] Cardinals and he’s in the Baseball Hall of Fame. He’s my dad’s great uncle. I was about to meet him but then he sadly passed [in 2013]. [Musician] Taylor Swift; I absolutely love her. She’s really inspiring. And Patrick Swayze; he’s my all-time favorite actor.
Biggest athletic influence: Crystal Dunn; she played on the United States women’s soccer team and she plays the exact position [wing back] that I play. It’s really cool to see someone go on and win the World Cup that plays your position.
Who is your favorite teacher: Megan Marasco. She was my nurse aide teacher and my teacher for all the other little medical classes I took throughout high school. She just makes class really fun. I’ve known her since I was little.
Favorite athlete: Stan Musial
Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Favorite movie: “Dirty Dancing”
Favorite TV show: “New Girl”
Favorite song: “Golden” by Harry Styles
Favorite food: Anything Italian
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Chinese food
Plans after high school: I’m planning on going to Ithaca College in New York. I’m planning on studying occupational therapy. I’ve always wanted to do something medical. My mom is a special education supervisor. She used to be a special education teacher, and I’ve seen occupational therapists work with her and work with kids. I want to be able to help people in general.
