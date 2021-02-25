Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County girls’ swimmer Kayla Sprincis

Clarke County High School 16-year-old junior
Sport: Swimming. Main events: 500 free and 200 free
Parents: Pam and Dave Sprincis
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about swimming: I love spending time with my friends on the team.
Most memorable moment in swimming: Getting the state championship last year in the 500 free. (At the Class 2/1 meet, Sprincis became just the second girl in school history to win a swimming state title.) The whole girls’ team, all four of us, made it to states last year, and that was really fun being there with them and sharing that moment with them.
Most embarrassing moment in swimming: One time I slipped and fell at a meet. That happened last season.
Most difficult moment in swimming: Last year, a few times I had the [200 freestyle] relay right after I swam the 500. The 500 is a long race, so it’s just tough to follow up with another event right after that.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: [Gold medalist] Katie Ledecky; she’s my favorite swimmer. She’s a distance swimmer, and I swim distance, so that’s why she’s my favorite. Kathleen Kennedy; because I’m interested in the future Star Wars movies and how they’re made. She’s the president at Lucasfilm. And Elizabeth Olsen; because I’m interested in her character’s future (Wanda Maximoff) in the MCU (Marvel Comic Universe).
Biggest athletic influences: As a freshman, just seeing all the older swimmers at the postseason meets. I wanted to be successful like them.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. [Anca] Schmittou. She’s my calculus teacher at Mountain Vista Governor’s School. She’s a great teacher, and she keeps her students engaged in the subject.
Favorite athlete: Katie Ledecky
Favorite sports team: U.S. Olympic swimming team
Favorite movie: “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back”
Favorite TV show: “WandaVision”
Favorite song: “Do I Wanna Know” by Artic Monkeys
Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Sauerkraut
Plans after high school: I plan in going to a four-year college, maybe Virginia Tech or U.Va., majoring in a STEM field. I’ve just enjoyed science and math for my school career, so I’d be interested in being involved in those areas in the future.
