Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County girls' tennis player Katie Crandall

Clarke County High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Tennis. Position: No. 1 singles and doubles
Parents: Toby and Elizabeth Crandall
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about tennis: I really like the competitive aspect. I grew up with a brother, so that was always a like big thing and he did sports. I love how it's really one-on-one and it's really up to you and one other teammate and that's how the sport goes. It's on your shoulders, that type of thing.
Most memorable moment in tennis: My first time playing No. 1 was super memorable, like being able to play against someone who has been playing since they were little and I only picked up a tennis racket that year.
Most embarrassing moment in tennis: My freshman year when I started playing. It was like my second match and I was up at net and I was not good at all. I got hit in the eye and I had to take like three medical timeouts. I had a black eye for like the next two weeks.
Most difficult moment in tennis: For me, last year I couldn't play at all for medical reasons. Just coming back this year, I had to try mentally to stay focused and at the same time be able to stay focused on my own personal medical issues and make sure I'm not pushing myself too far. For me, I get that competitive mindset and I just want to win no matter what. One of the hardest things was telling myself, 'I don't need to have to go after every point. I don't physically have to do that.' I had to back off this year and focus more on on my skill and less on endurance because that wasn't in my repertoire.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My great grandmother [Ruth Meyers], she passed away recently and I would really love to see her again; T.J. Oshie, he's one of my favorite players and I love watching him. That would be a cool thing to say that I've done; Adam Sandler, he's my favorite person in the world and he's hilarious. That would be fun.
Guilty pleasure: Laying in bed all day and doing nothing when I know that I have so much stuff to do.
Favorite teacher: Miss Megan Watson. She was my English teacher last year. Her class was like so amazing. I learned so much, but not even just about school, but like personal stuff and and I kind of grew in that fact. I felt like she was a big part in that. She got me through a lot and I was grateful for her.
Favorite athlete: Rafael Nadal
Favorite team: Washington Capitals
Favorite movie: “50 First Dates”
Favorite TV show: “How I Met Your Mother”
Favorite song: “When It Rains It Pours” by Luke Combs
Favorite food: Homemade mashed potatoes
Plans after high school: I'm attending the University of Virginia and I plan to study marketing/business and hopefully go into marketing management and managing a team. My dad has always owned his own business and ventures and going into different markets and everything. I learned a lot from him and got that interest in business in general. My mom is always talking about stock markets and that kind of stuff. I grew up in that environment and it seems like something I'd enjoy. I really love the creative aspect of marketing.
