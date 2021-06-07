Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County girls’ tennis player Ryleigh Webster

Clarke County High School 17-year-old junior
Sport: Tennis. Position: No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles
Parents: Jeff and Tracy Webster
Hometown: Bluemont
What do you love about tennis: I like how it has both an individual and team aspect to the sport.
Most memorable moment in tennis: I had a 21-game set, which was really long, but I ended up winning in the end (11-10 against Stonewall on May 20). It was really exhausting the entire match, so I was satisfied when I finished the whole thing with a win. To put all that work into it, it meant a lot to win.
Most embarrassing moment in tennis: I’ve probably hit myself with my racquet a couple of times when serving.
Most difficult moment in tennis: When the games go on for a really long time and you end up playing 18 games, each going into deuce, it’s hard to go through that.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Michelle Obama; [actress] Emma Watson; and [Nobel Prize laureate] Malala Yousafzai. They’re about gender equality and the progression of women’s rights.
Biggest athletic influence: [Olympic gymnast] Aly Raisman. Just because of her perseverance and everything she’s been through.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mr. [Phil] Harper, my Latin teacher. I’ve had him for going on five years now, and he’s always really engaged with his students. He seems to love his job.
Favorite athlete: Aly Raisman
Favorite sports team: Washington Capitals
Favorite movie: “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”
Favorite TV show: “Stranger Things”
Favorite song: “Delicate” by Taylor Swift
Favorite food: Waffles with strawberries
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Pasta
Plans after high school: I definitely plan to attend a four-year college and hopefully go to graduate school after that. I’m looking into the medical field, so I’ll probably study biology. I like the idea of advancing medicine, helping people with diseases, and making lives longer.
