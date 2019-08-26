Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County golfer Keith Dalton

Clarke County High School 16-year-old junior
Sport: Golf
Parents: Keith and Julie Dalton
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about golf: While high school golf is a team sport, ultimately golf is a mental game which I enjoy.
Most memorable moment in golf: I’d have to say chipping from a bunker where I couldn’t see the hole and walking up and seeing the ball in the hole. It was in South Carolina on my vacation back in 2014.
Most embarrassing moment in golf: It was probably our first golf practice my freshman year. It was wet outside and I slipped down the hill.
Most difficult moment in golf: It’s just going through a rough patch where you’re not hitting the ball well at all. I had one of those.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: [Comedian] Joe Rogan, I love his podcast and think he’d be fun to talk with; [Former Nirvana singer] Kurt Cobain, I feel he has some really interesting and crazy stories about life; [Former Apple CEO] Steve Jobs, he created something that now is considered a necessity.
Guilty pleasure: It would definitely be binge-watching YouTube. I stay on YouTube a lot. I like gaming videos.
Favorite teacher: Miss Hernandez was my third-grade teacher [at D.G. Cooley]. I felt like I really learned a lot from her.
Favorite athlete: Kobe Bryant
Favorite team: Minnesota Vikings
Favorite movie: “Point Break” (1991 version)
Favorite TV show: “Family Guy”
Favorite song: “The Dock Of The Bay” by Otis Redding
Favorite food: T-bone steak
Plans after high school: I haven’t really decided, yet. I’m thinking about going to LFCC for two years and then going to get my degree or going to trade school. I think I will study just business in general. I’ve been doing DECA for two years in high school now and I’m starting to love all of the marketing.
