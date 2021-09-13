Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County golfer Thomas Dalton

Clarke County golfer Thomas Dalton

Clarke County High School 16-year-old junior

Sport: Golf

Parents: Keith and Julie Dalton

Hometown: Berryville

What do you love about golf?: I love the ability to travel for my matches and spending time working with my teammates.

Most memorable moment in golf: Making it to the region tournament with my brother (Keith) and being able to play with him his junior and senior year. I like being able to practice under him, and him being able to help me.

Most embarrassing moment in golf: Almost hitting my dad’s car that was parked behind me, and my uncle laughing at my shot. This was in middle school at Blue Ridge Shadows.

Most difficult moment in golf: Playing in my first invitational my freshman year, I was struggling to hit the ball straight or even off the ground. I let myself get in my head.

Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Steve Carell; he is my favorite actor and he is in my favorite TV show “The Office.” Emma Watson; she’s my childhood crush from when I saw her in “Harry Potter.” And Phil Mickelson; he is my favorite golfer, and it was awesome to watch him win the PGA Championship this year.

Biggest athletic influence: Phil Mickelson. He said, “The object of golf is not just to win, it is to play like a gentleman and win.” I’m inspired by that.

Favorite teacher: Megan Marasco. She’s my medical teacher, and throughout high school she’s pushed me to do my best and has always helped me achieve my goals.

Favorite athlete: Phil Mickelson

Favorite sports team: Chicago Bulls

Favorite movie: “Talladega Nights: The Legend of Ricky Bobby”

Favorite TV show: “The Office”

Favorite song: “Waiting on the World to Change” by John Mayer

Favorite food: Spaghetti

Worst thing you’ve eaten: Fish

Plans after high school: I plan to go to a four-year college and study nursing. I plan to be in the medical field. Both of my sisters are nurses, and I’ve decided to follow in their footsteps.

Compiled by Robert Niedzwiecki

