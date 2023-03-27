Clarke County High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Soccer. Position: Forward
Parents: Holly and Doug Staples
Hometown: Front Royal
What do you love about soccer?: Competing is the No. 1 thing for me. Being able to compete with other high-level players. I love soccer too because it was the one sport that I just picked up really easily, and I’ve always excelled at it.
Most memorable moment in soccer: This one club game I had with Loudoun Soccer three or four years ago, I was tracking up the sideline with two defenders on me, and I somehow got out of it by doing kind of like a Maradona (using the sole of one foot to role the ball back, spinning your body, then using the sole of your opposite foot to drag the ball), then I nutmegged the kid (putting the ball between his legs) and got the ball back and made a play after that.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: I’ve had my fair share of getting megged as well.
Most difficult moment in soccer: The recruitment process. I was really into that in this last year, but sadly, it didn’t end up working out.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Cristiano Ronaldo; he is one of the greatest players to ever play the sport of soccer. Michael B. Jordan; I love him as an actor. I think he’s outstanding. He’s probably one of my favorite actors right now. And [actor and comedian] Kevin Hart; he’s pretty funny.
Biggest athletic influence: My sister Sydney. (A 2018 Clarke County graduate and All-State midfielder, Sydney went on to play soccer for NCAA Division I Lehigh University.) She’s arguably harder on myself than I am on myself. She’s always there trying to improve everything I do, whether it’s soccer or anything else in life.
Favorite teacher: My fifth-grade teacher at Boyce Elementary, Ms. Marroni. She was an awesome teacher. She loved me. I loved her. She was very chilled and laid-back and super sweet.
Favorite athlete: Cristiano Ronaldo
Favorite team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Favorite movie: “Avatar: The Way of Water”
Favorite TV show: “Avatar: The Last Airbender”
Favorite song: “I DON”T KNOW” by The Kid LAROI
Favorite food: Fettuccine Alfredo
Worst thing you’ve eaten: I actually had it (Friday). It was this weird cheese ball, snack-type thing. It smelled terrible, so I should have known (it would be bad). It was hard to swallow.
Plans after high school: I’m most likely going to go to college at JMU and do something related to business. I’m not sure if I want to go into finance or accounting or something like that. I feel there’s a lot of opportunities to make really good money in the business field.
