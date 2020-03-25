Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County Softball player Kacie Turner

Clarke County 16-year-old sophomore
Sport: Softball. Positions: Pitcher and shortstop
Parents: Kim and Kelly Turner
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about softball: I love the team with it being a family. I love that you have so many opportunities to change the game in a good way. You can get a walk-off hit or a play in the field to save the game.
Most memorable moment in softball: In eighth grade, I played JVs with coach Fly [Lambert]. We were playing Madison County and it was one of the best games I've ever played in forever. I hit one home run, then I hit a grand slam and I pitched the whole game. It was a really good game.
Most embarrassing moment in softball: Last year, it was during travel softball and during practice we were all in the outfield catching fly balls. I missed one of them in the sun and it hit me in the face. I had a black eye for like six months.
Most difficult moment in softball: I think the hardest thing with softball is the mentality. It's a game of failure and you have to learn to accept the fact that you're not going to get a hit every time and you are not going to make every play perfect. It's really hard to accept losing and not doing everything right.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Eddie McKee, my first travel ball coach, you can always have an interesting conversation with him about anything; Tom Hanks, I love every movie he is in and he is one of the best actors; Will Ferrell, he is the funniest person in my opinion — 'Shake and bake.'
Guilty pleasure: If I don't feel good or have like a headache, I have to eat "Sour Patch Kids." For some reason I feel like it makes me feel better. My favorites are the blue and red ones.
Favorite teacher: My favorite teacher is my fifth-grade teacher Mrs. [Lisa] Ashby because she basically was like a mom to me. To this day, I still talk to her. Her son is in my grade and is one of my good friends. I just really get along with her very well.
Favorite athlete: Bo Jackson
Favorite team: Washington Redskins
Favorite movie: “Soul Surfer”
Favorite TV show: “Grey’s Anatomy”
Favorite song: “Electric ” by Alina Baraz
Favorite food: Crab legs
Plans after high school: So far, I'm planning on playing college softball. After everything softball college-wise, I think it would be really fun to be a teacher. My mom has been like a teacher forever and now she's a principal. I just loved being with her when she did stuff like that. I'm super into drawing stuff, decorating the room and stuff like that. And I want to stay with kids my whole life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.