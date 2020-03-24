Clarke County High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Tennis. Positions: No. 1 singles and doubles
Parents: Nikki and David Kimble
Hometown: Keyser, W.Va. (moved to Berryville two years ago from Winchester)
What do you love about tennis: I really like the head-to-head aspect. I can show what I have and my determination in the sport. It lets me express more of myself.
Most memorable moment in tennis: When I first got introduced to the game it was a fifth-grade tennis club at Daniel Morgan Middle School. That kind of started my interest in it, playing with all my friends.
Most embarrassing moment in tennis: Last year, in one of our later matches, I went up to hit an overhead. I hit the ball down and it came up to hit my nose. My team kind of laughed a little, but it happens.
Most difficult moment in tennis: Powering through if I’m down a few games, like 5-2 or 6-3, and I know still have a chance to come back. It’s just getting past that mental block of not hitting bad shots. I’ve always had a problem with being able to power through moments like that.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Steve Jobs; I want to go into computer engineering. I’ve always been a big Apple fan, and he kind of inspired my interest in computers. Gordon Ramsay; I like to cook a lot, and he’s one of my favorite chefs to watch. I’d like to be able to talk to him about food. And my great-grandfather Estyl Kimble. I never got to meet him.
Guilty pleasure: Orange-flavored ice cream. Anytime I’m in an ice cream shop with orange flavor, I get it. And if it’s in a store, I have to get some. I probably get it once every two weeks.
Who’s your favorite teacher: My Kindergarten teacher at Quarles Elementary School, Ms. Widell. She was a friendly teacher who started off my schooling career, and then even after not having seen her for years we saw each other and instantly recognized each other. She’s always kind of been there and been friendly and nice to me.
Favorite athlete: Roger Federer
Favorite sports team: Seattle Seahawks
Favorite movie: “Top Gun”
Favorite TV show: “The Office”
Favorite food: Gnocchi
Plans after high school: I’ve always been interested in computers and had a more engineering mind. I’ll hopefully work for a computer company to design computer hardware. I’m going to go to LFCC for my associate degree, then I’m transferring to Virginia Tech.
