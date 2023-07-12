Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County track & field athlete Reagan Myer

Clarke County High School 16-year-old sophomore
Sport: Track & field. Main events: Long jump, triple jump, 4x100, 4x400
Parents: Tamara and Joseph Myer
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about track?: I love the team atmosphere, but I also love how it’s an individual sport where you can push yourself and your mentality.
Most memorable moment in track: This season, when my 4x100 team won the [Region 2B] title. (The Clarke County foursome of Myer, Emmalene Morris, Selene Good and Bailey Beard won by 0.56 in a time of 51.78 seconds.) That was pretty cool. We’re all so close and support each other so much. It’s just really awesome to be around everybody.
Most embarrassing moment in track: Probably when I was standing at the start line for the 200, and they called me “Megan” Myer over the loudspeakers at a meet last year. Now it’s my nickname. Everybody calls me “Megan” at track practices.
Most difficult moment in track: When you go into a race or you go into an event expecting to do a lot better than you end up doing, and you just have to kind of push through and hope for better for next time. But you let yourself down, and that can be really challenging.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My sister Katherine, who’s 18; just because she’s my best friend and I love talking to her. My grandpa Eric Myer; because I would love to talk to him about everything that he’s missed since he’s been gone. He passed away in February. And David Bowie; because he seems really cool and I would love to get some fashion advice from him.
Biggest athletic influence: My jumping coach, [Gary] Wymer. He’s just really awesome to be around, and he’s really supportive even when we don’t do well. He also pushes us and tests us by making sure we perform to the best of our abilities. He’s just an awesome guy.
Favorite teacher: My honors chemistry teacher, Dr. Katie Roles. Her work ethic and just the passion she has for teaching is really awesome. She made chemistry really easy and fun this year.
Favorite athlete: [Alpine skier and slalom gold medalist] Mikaela Shiffrin
Favorite team: U.S. women’s slalom ski team
Favorite movie: “Fantastic Mr. Fox”
Favorite TV show: “Gilmore Girls”
Favorite song: “Vienna” by Billy Joel
Favorite food: French fries
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Eel was pretty gross. I had that in fifth grade and I’ve never tried it again.
Plans after high school: I hope to do something with designing, whether it be writing or graphic design with film creation, or do something in home design. I’ve always loved the cinematic and artistic side of different movies. With home design, I love looking at how houses can be built and how they decorate them to make really cool pieces. The art aspect of both of those things is really awesome to me.
