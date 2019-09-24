Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County volleyball player Hannah Trenary

Clarke County High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Volleyball. Position: Outside hitter
Parents: Randy and Kelley Trenary
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about volleyball: I love the opportunities that it gives me to make new friends and teach other people how fun volleyball really could be.
Most memorable moment in volleyball: When I made the varsity team as a sophomore. It was really rewarding seeing all my hard work pay off. I had just finished the travel season, and I had spent the entire season perfecting my passing, serving and hitting.
Most embarrassing moment in volleyball: When I came down from a block wrong, landed on someone else’s foot and sprained my own ankle from it. That happened my junior year. It kept me out for about a month.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Kurt Cobain; I love his music. [Actor] Evan Peters, because he’s my celebrity crush. And David Spade; I think he’s extremely, extremely funny.
Guilty pleasure: Starbucks cake pops. I love them. When I get them, I usually get three or four at a time.
Favorite teacher: Matthew Ernst. He’s a gym teacher at my school. He’s my favorite because he’s super fun and goofy. He makes coming to school a lot easier and less stressful.
Favorite athlete: Bryce Harper
Favorite sports team: Washington Nationals
Favorite movie: “Focus”
Favorite TV show: “That ‘70s Show”
Favorite song: “Cover Me Up” by Morgan Wallen
Favorite food: My mom’s Mississippi roast
Plans after high school: To go to a four-year university and study early childhood education. Getting to impact a child’s life at such a young age and make them want to come to school and learn and show them it’s not all about boring books. It can be fun.
