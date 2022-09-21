Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County volleyball player Natalia Rodriguez Gonzalez

Clarke County High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Volleyball. Position: Libero
Parents: Maria Teresa Gonzalez and Diego Rodriguez
Hometown: San Jose, Costa Rica (has lived in Berryville since 2020)
What do you love about volleyball?: I love how it demonstrates that everyone gets to play their part as a team rather than just one individual. It just shows how we bring out the best in each other with our athletic abilities and weaknesses and strengths, and how we can all combine into one and how we can just celebrate with one another, and the accomplishments together, and we all get credit, not just one person. Volleyball helps me build friendships. We uplift each other when we get down. I love how fun it is to be challenged and continuing to grow and improve in my abilities.
Most memorable moment in volleyball: My sophomore year, when I was awarded First Team All Region (2B) and First Team All-(Bull Run) District. It made me feel honored and appreciated because I don’t get recognized a lot for volleyball.
Most embarrassing moment in volleyball: When I shank the ball and I hit one of my teammates in the face.
Most difficult moment in volleyball: The mental aspect. Not getting into your head when fear of failure creeps in. Not doubting your athletic ability, and not holding back would be the biggest issue, coming from someone who’s a perfectionist. Especially when one person on the team gets down, it affects the rest of your teammates.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Jesus; if it weren’t for him, I wouldn’t have a purpose. My best friend Alex Smith; he’s the most fun person to spend time with. And my grandpa Enrique Gonzalez who passed away this year; I would like to give him a better goodbye and spend my last moments with him in a better way.
Biggest athletic influences: [Costa Rican soccer player] Keylor Navas and surfer Bethany Hamilton. [Navas] is from where I was born, and I admire how outspoken he is about his faith. It inspires me to pursue my faith while honoring God with my athletic talents and abilities. [Hamilton’s] story is just so moving and touching. Although she went through a traumatic experience of a shark attack in which her left arm was bitten off, she didn’t let that hold her back from doing the sport she loved more than anything. She didn’t allow her traumatic experience to keep her from succeeding. She didn’t dwell on it. She moved forward and came back stronger. That’s a mentality that inspires me.
Favorite teacher: I wouldn’t be able to decide. All of my teachers have been active in my education in so many positive ways. If it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t be able to be where I am now with the accomplishments and success I have in my high school career.
Favorite athlete: Bethany Hamilton
Favorite sports team: U.S. national women’s volleyball team
Favorite movie: “Flipped”
Favorite TV show: “Gilmore Girls”
Favorite song: “Upside Down” by Jack Johnson
Favorite food: Chick-fil-A
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Liver steak
Plans after high school: I plan to attend Liberty University in the fall of 2023, and pursue a psychology major. My goal would be for Gen Z to be suicide free. I want to be a counselor/therapist, someone who can be an advocate for mental health. I haven’t been recruited to play volleyball for Liberty D-1, but I am planning to try and walk on. Otherwise, I would love to play club volleyball or beach volleyball at Liberty.
