Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County wrestler Kaylee Anderson

Clarke County High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Wrestling. Weight class: 160 pounds
Parents: Tricia and Anthony Anderson
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about wrestling?: Just the people that it helps me meet, and the grind of it all.
Most memorable moment in wrestling: Probably making it to [boys’ and girls’ combined] states my freshman year. (Anderson qualified at 126 pounds.) It kind of showed me I was capable of doing more than I thought I could.
Most embarrassing moment in wrestling: I went to World Team Trials in Texas last year, and I went against the world champ (Amit Elor of Concord, Calif). She tech-falled me in less than a minute [at 68 kilograms, or 149 pounds). She’s super good.
Most difficult moment in wrestling: Probably the one time where I had to cut 10 pounds by the next day. That was no fun. That was in middle school. I had to do a whole lot of running. I started cutting weight a lot better when I got to high school.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: [Olympic wrestler] Adeline Gray; she’s cool. I actually met her in New York at the Beat the Streets tournament. She was really nice. She’s very supportive. She got silver in the Olympics, and I think it’s just really cool that she was able to accomplish that. [Olympic gold medalist] Kyle Snyder; I’ve always wanted to meet him. He’s a wrestler who was undefeated for a really long time. And my grandmother Susan; she’s pretty cool. She’s funny.
Biggest athletic influence: My cousin Lexi Nalls (a former wrestler at Eastern View High School). She placed fourth at the Fargo [N.D.] nationals several years ago, and when I heard about that when I was younger I thought that was pretty cool, and thought I could probably [wrestle]. I started wrestling in sixth grade.
Favorite teacher: Ms. [Jane] Roberts (a special education teacher at Clarke County High School). I have a learning disability, so she’s helped me out a lot throughout high school, especially when we went virtual.
Favorite athlete: Kyle Snyder
Favorite TV show: “Yellowstone”
Favorite song: “It Was a Good Day” by Ice Cube
Favorite food: Macaroni
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Either beets or sushi
Plans after high school: I plan to go to Shenandoah University and start a club women’s wrestling team there. I’m close with the wrestling coach [Tim McGuire]. I go to events he puts on over the summer. I’ve applied there and haven’t heard back yet. I’m hoping I can work with the men’s team and I can compete in college tournaments for women. I want to study nutrition and exercise science. I want to be a personal trainer in the future. I also powerlift and lift weights. You don’t really need a degree to be a personal trainer, but it’d be nice if I had one for people to know what I’m talking about. And I also find food really interesting as far as what you should eat. Dietitians help you figure out a meal plan.
