Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County wrestler Titus Hensler

Clarke County High School 15-year-old sophomore
Sport: Wrestling. Position: 160 pounds
Parents: Heather and Dan Hensler
Hometown: Erie, Pa., moved to the area about six years ago
What do you love about wrestling: I love the physicality of it. It’s also a very high-risk, high-reward sport. When you win it feels real good.
Most memorable moment in wrestling: My first win. I was a freshman and I beat this guy who was a junior. It was in a round-robin.
Most embarrassing moment in wrestling: I got teched by a guy from Strasburg last year. I really hated that because all of them Strasburg fans, they cheer really loud.
Most difficult moment in wrestling: The most difficult part in the sport is keeping the correct mentality. ... You’ve just got to keep grinding all of the time.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Vince Lombardi, because I’d just like to talk to him about football and understand his take on it; [Penn State wrestling coach and Olympic gold medalist] Cael Sanderson, I’d probably ask him about moves and stuff about the sport, what mentality he had going into a match; [Irish rugby player] Rory Best, he played my position [hooker] and he was the best at that position ever. He’s probably my favorite ever.
Guilty pleasure: My guilty pleasure is hunting. It’s any hunting and just shooting in general. [During the wrestling season] you can squeeze it in during the morning or over the Christmas break.
Favorite teacher: Matt Ernst. He’s a football coach and he’s real chill. He’s my Driver’s Ed and Health & P.E. teacher.
Favorite athlete: Michael Jordan
Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Favorite movie: “Raiders of the Lost Ark”
Favorite TV show: “SpongeBob SquarePants”
Favorite song: My favorite genre is bluegrass.
Favorite food: This one is going to be weird — sauerkraut. I like it maybe with some sausage.
Plans after high school: I’m trying to be a pilot in the U.S. Air Force. I’ve always like the idea of flying. I’ve always been kind of good at piloting stuff and driving. My grandfather [George Hensler] was in the Air Force, but he wasn’t a pilot.
