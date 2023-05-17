Athlete Spotlight: Eukarya Christian soccer player Joanne Steele

Eukarya Christian soccer player Joanne Steele

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Eukarya Christian Academy 18-year-old senior

Sport: Soccer. Positions: Center midfielder and fullback

Parents: Bill and Angie Steele

Hometown: Winchester

What do you love about soccer?: It pushes me to strive to be the best for myself and for the other players on my team.

Most memorable moment in soccer: The last game at [the NACA] tournament in Tennessee [my junior year]. I felt not only as a player but as a team we had given our all out on the field.

Most embarrassing moment in soccer: Probably when I was asked by my coach to be captain [before my junior year]. I’d never seen myself as a leader and wasn’t sure I was up to the challenge. (Steele is a captain again this year.)

Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: St. Thérèse of Lisieux; she’s the saint I’ve looked up to since I was young and is a good guide on how to live your life. G.K. Chesterton; He was an amazing writer and interesting person. My grandfather (Tom) on my mom’s side; I never was able to meet him but he had a good sense of humor.

Biggest athletic influence: [Eukarya] coach Chris [Osmond]. He pushed me to be my best and challenged me to get out of my comfort zone.

Favorite teacher: My mom. I’ve been home-schooled my whole life and she’s always encouraged me and my siblings to think for ourselves, seek truth and pursue the things we love.

Favorite athlete: Lionel Messi

Favorite team: Argentina soccer

Favorite movie: Little Women (1994 version)

Favorite TV show: “All Creatures Great and Small”

Favorite song: “If Only” by Andrea Bocelli

Favorite food: Grilled lemon chicken that my mom makes.

Plans after high school: I’m going to apprentice under a master artist at an atelier, and perhaps go to college afterwards to pursue a degree in Catholic Theology.

Compiled by Robert Niedzwiecki

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.