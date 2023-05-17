Athlete Spotlight: Eukarya Christian soccer player Joanne Steele

Eukarya Christian Academy 18-year-old senior
Sport: Soccer. Positions: Center midfielder and fullback
Parents: Bill and Angie Steele
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about soccer?: It pushes me to strive to be the best for myself and for the other players on my team.
Most memorable moment in soccer: The last game at [the NACA] tournament in Tennessee [my junior year]. I felt not only as a player but as a team we had given our all out on the field.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: Probably when I was asked by my coach to be captain [before my junior year]. I’d never seen myself as a leader and wasn’t sure I was up to the challenge. (Steele is a captain again this year.)
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: St. Thérèse of Lisieux; she’s the saint I’ve looked up to since I was young and is a good guide on how to live your life. G.K. Chesterton; He was an amazing writer and interesting person. My grandfather (Tom) on my mom’s side; I never was able to meet him but he had a good sense of humor.
Biggest athletic influence: [Eukarya] coach Chris [Osmond]. He pushed me to be my best and challenged me to get out of my comfort zone.
Favorite teacher: My mom. I’ve been home-schooled my whole life and she’s always encouraged me and my siblings to think for ourselves, seek truth and pursue the things we love.
Favorite athlete: Lionel Messi
Favorite team: Argentina soccer
Favorite movie: Little Women (1994 version)
Favorite TV show: “All Creatures Great and Small”
Favorite song: “If Only” by Andrea Bocelli
Favorite food: Grilled lemon chicken that my mom makes.
Plans after high school: I’m going to apprentice under a master artist at an atelier, and perhaps go to college afterwards to pursue a degree in Catholic Theology.
