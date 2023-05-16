Athlete Spotlight: Handley baseball player Griffin Hott

Handley High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Baseball. Positions: Pitcher/third base
Parents: Jackie and John Hott
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about baseball?: My teammates, the atmosphere of it and the competitiveness.
Most memorable moment in baseball: Definitely hitting a home run off of Nick Bell. (Hott hit a solo shot off of the James Wood All-State pitcher at the Colonels’ Hott Field.) It was a 1-1 count, and I guessed the pitch right. I knew it was a fastball coming. I didn’t feel it off the bat, because I hit it dead on the sweet spot. I didn’t know I hit a home run until I heard my mom yelling. Then when I was rounding second base, I couldn’t really breathe because of the excitement that I had. Then I just remember a big smile on [Handley] Coach [Patrick] Wingfield’s face rounding third base.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: I’d probably say getting two home runs hit off me in a game. That was against Skyline at Bing Crosby earlier this season.
Most difficult moment in baseball: My freshman year, my first start on varsity. It was in a scrimmage, but I was scared. I didn’t really know how to feel.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Frank Gallagher from “Shameless”; he’s my favorite character on that show. I think he’s really funny and really intelligent. He seems like a good guy to be around. [Singer-songwriter] Jason Derulo; when I was growing up, he was probably my No. 1-played artist. I can sing most of his songs word for word. And Michael Jackson; he’s one of my favorite singers and I like his outfits.
Biggest athletic influence: My dad. He played baseball when he was growing up as well. He played for James Wood. He told me stories about him playing. Him coaching me through the years has helped me for sure.
Favorite teacher: Mrs. [Jessica] Timmons. She was my Algebra I teacher my freshman year. She was just really upbeat and energetic. I just learned a lot from her. She taught the material really well.
Favorite athlete: [Mets pitcher and former Nat] Max Scherzer
Favorite team: Washington Nationals
Favorite movie: “Fast Times at Ridgemont High”
Favorite TV show: “Shameless”
Favorite song: “Whatcha Say” by Jason Derulo
Favorite food: Sirloin steak.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: I don’t like soggy apples.
Plans after high school: I’m going to the Apprentice School [in Newport News] for welding and baseball. I would say [welding] is really satisfying, just to see the metal heat up. One you’re done and you lift your hood up and you see what you’ve created with a bunch of heat and metal, that’s definitely satisfying. I have welding at Handley, and my classmates make it fun. John Crosen, my welding teacher, is very enthusiastic about welding. He’s around the same age as me so it’s easy to bond with him. He’s very funny and always in a good mood.
