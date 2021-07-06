Athlete Spotlight: Handley baseball player Jacob Stewart

Handley High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Baseball. Position: First base and third base
Parents: Mike and Leslie Stewart
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about baseball: Just the adrenaline rush that you get. And it takes your mind off everything once you step onto the field.
Most memorable moment in baseball: When I had two walk-offs on the same day in a Post 21 tournament in Maryland. This was two years ago for the Junior team. We were playing round-robin games. I think we were tied, and I hit a ball to the outfield on the first one, and the team just mobbed me at first base.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: In eighth grade, it was Handley against Martinsburg [in JV baseball], and I broke my leg rounding second base and I faceplanted.
Most difficult moment in baseball: This year with COVID. The whole season. Just dealing with a shorter season, and all the protocols.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Beth Drummonds; she's done a lot for the Handley community. She organized a prom for Handley students this year. Amy Rogers; she taught me at John Kerr Elementary School. She was a good teacher and I got along well with her. And Donnie Gladden; he coached me on my 8-year-old team, and I'd just like to talk to him and catch up with him.
Biggest athletic influence: [Chicago Cubs first baseman] Anthony Rizzo. He came up to the league, had cancer, and was able to fight it off and become a big star.
Who is your favorite teacher: [Handley's] Jessica Timmons. I had her for pre-calculus and calculus in 10th and 11th grade. She always helped me whenever I needed it, whether it was during school or after school.
Favorite athlete: Kyle Busch
Favorite sports team: Chicago Cubs
Favorite movie: “Major League"
Favorite TV show: “Shameless"
Favorite song: "Cold One" by Eric Church
Favorite food: Chicken nuggets
Worst thing you’ve eaten: A live minnow
Plans after high school: I'm going to Manassas to be an electrician. I want to do that because it's hands-on work, and there's good money in it.
