Athlete Spotlight: Handley baseball player Nick Hott

Handley High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Baseball. Position: Pitcher, shortstop, third base
Parents: John and Jackie Hott
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about baseball: I would say just how mental it is and how you really have to think about what you are doing all of the time. I also love how it involves all nine players. I also love the excitement when a big play happens.
Most memorable moment in baseball: When I was playing travel baseball for Post 21, we were at a tournament in Jefferson County (W.Va.) and I was playing center field. A pop fly was hit to me and a runner was tagging from third and I threw him out.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: My freshman year I was standing on first base and I totally zoned out. I started walking off from first base and then I got picked off.
Most difficult moment in baseball: It’s keeping my arm strength up and at the same level throughout the season, trying to refrain from shoulder injuries and injuries to the elbow and trying to keep my form in good shape. I do stress stretching a lot and before every game I take a lot of throws from shortstop and third base just to see how I’m throwing that day.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Will Ferrell, he’s the funniest man alive in my opinion; Nikki Sixx from Motley Crüe, because he went through very tough drug abuse and actually died from a heroin overdose [and was revived]. I would just love to see how he overcame that; Bill Laimbeer from the Detroit Pistons, just because his style of play was literally not bred for basketball. It was to physically destroy everyone on the other team. For some reason ever since sixth or seventh grade, I watched highlights and I fell in love with the way he played. I took that physical beating mentality on the basketball court when I could.
Guilty pleasure: It’s definitely spending money. It’s anything I want on that certain day. The majority of it is food — at McDonalds or for a Sheetz MTO. My No. 1 thing is two hot dogs for a dollar at Sheetz. In a weekend I’ll use that deal like 10 times.
Favorite teacher: Mr. [Mike] Koper. I had him at John Kerr [Elementary] in fourth grade. He was my favorite teacher because even though we were so young it didn’t feel like he was our teacher. It felt like he was a classmate. During recess, we would always play pick-up football and he would actually come out and play football with us every day. It really felt like he was a friend.
Favorite athlete: Randy Moss
Favorite team: Seattle Seahawks
Favorite movie: “The Girl Next Door”
Favorite TV show: “Trailer Park Boys”
Favorite song: “Live Wire” by Motley Crüe
Favorite food: Hot dogs and macaroni and cheese
Plans after high school: I plan to go to Radford University. I’m not sure what I want to study yet. I would like to go into owning hotels in the Caribbean or Virgin Islands or places like that. That’s something that if life goes the way I want it to that ... I would explore and get into.
