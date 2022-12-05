Athlete Spotlight: Handley basketball player Kaplan Ambrose

Handley High School 17-year-old junior
Sport: Basketball. Position: Guard
Parents: Brandon and Kelsey Ambrose
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about basketball?: I love the team aspect. Just being able to be with your teammates, and grinding. Winning is probably my most favorite part about it. Just grinding and working really hard, and then being able to come out with a victory always feels great.
Most memorable moment in basketball: I was in sixth grade, and I was in a tournament one weekend with the Winchester Rising Stars, I believe somewhere in Harrisonburg. I could not miss. It was a lot of fun. My teammates were cheering me on. There was one day I hit eight 3’s in three or four games.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: The next weekend after my best weekend. I got the ball and everybody thought I was going to make it and I was going to keep staying hot. I shot the ball from the corner and hit it off the backboard. My teammates were making fun of me. They were like, ‘How are you going to go from making everything to throwing it off the backboard?’ It was funny.
Most difficult moment in basketball: Just staying focused even when you’re tired. Being able to grind through that and working your butt off.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Trea Turner; he’s one of my favorite players. I love the way he plays baseball, and he seems like a great guy. Kobe Bryant; his mentality toward anything was amazing. He grinded and worked really hard. And he was such a smart basketball player. And my grandmother Karen White; she passed away a couple of years ago. I’d like to get to talk to her and hang out with her again.
Biggest athletic influences: My dad, and my family in general. My whole family is an athletic, sports-involved family. My dad played basketball, baseball, soccer, you name it. He played for Shenandoah Valley Christian Academy and played college basketball at Bryan College in Tennessee. Hearing stories about him playing and how good he was, and just being able to handle the basketball, and create plays, and be smart on the court, it’s just cool to hear.
Favorite teachers: Mr. Corey Banton; he’s the carpentry teacher at Handley. He’s a hilarious guy and he’s amazing to be around. He’ll help you with stuff and is a smart dude. And also Ms. Mackenzie Rose; she’s an English teacher. She’s super chill, and I love her.
Favorite athlete: Trea Turner
Favorite sports teams: Washington Commanders and Washington Nationals
Favorite movie: “Bolt”
Favorite TV show: “Alf”
Favorite song: “Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus
Favorite food: Philly cheesesteak sub
Worst thing you’ve eaten: I eat basically everything. Probably the weirdest thing I’ve ever had is a pickled snail. It wasn’t terrible.
Plans after high school: I would like to see how far sports takes me. As far as career-wise, I would like to do something medical. Sports medicine really interests me. Being a sports medicine physician and helping athletes get back to their full potential, just helping people get back to what they love.
