Athlete Spotlight: Handley boys' basketball player Demitri Gardner

Handley High School 16-year-old junior
Sport: Basketball. Position: Forward
Parents: Darin Gardner and Kimberly Lunsford
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about basketball: I've been playing for so long and it's always been fun. It's always been something I've loved to do. When I'm having a bad day, I just go play basketball and it will cheer me right up.
Most memorable moment in basketball: Sophomore year and I was starting on varsity, in our first game of the season I tried to come in and dunk and I missed. It was fully great. I was young and I was trying to dunk that early. It was cool.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: My ninth-grade year, I went up to go grab the rim because I had just started touching the rim and before I even went up there I twisted my ankle bad and I couldn't play for a couple of games.
Most difficult moment in basketball: Dealing with the injury from my most embarrassing moment for sure.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My two grandfathers [Harold Gardner and Bobby Lunsford] that passed away this past summer. I was real close with both of them; Michael Jordan, I've always looked up to Michael Jordan. Even as a kid growing up, I really didn't get to see him play, but I could watch the same highlights over and over every day and still be amazed with what he has done.
Guilty pleasure: It's video games and Netflix, definitely. I like Call of Duty.
Favorite teacher: Mr. [Eric] Echelberger, my German teacher. No matter what happens, he helps me grow each and every day. He helps the class grow each and every day besides using German all of the time.
Favorite athlete: Michael Jordan
Favorite team: Dallas Cowboys
Favorite movie: “Love and Basketball”
Favorite TV show: “24”
Favorite food: Pizza. Papa John's is definitely the best place to get pizza. Just regular cheese pizza.
Plans after high school: I'm trying to attend a university to play basketball and further my education. I want to major in business. If the basketball thing doesn't work out, business is always going to be [there]. I've always looked up to people who ran their own businesses and are successful.
