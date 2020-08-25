Handley High School 16-year-old senior
Sport: Cross country
Parents: Jane and Yuying Wang
Hometown: Born in Sacramento, Calif., lived in Winchester since age 5
What do you love about cross country: It’s definitely the community aspect. Running with the people, sharing those experiences, and suffering through those workouts, it really forms a bond like nothing else.
Most memorable moment in cross country: I remember after a meet last year, I believe it was at Pole Green [Park in Mechanicsville], and a lot of us PR-ed (achieved personal records). It was a great time. We’re on the bus, listening to music, just making a huge racket. Going to a restaurant somewhere near Richmond and then sitting on the curb and watching the sun go down, that was really memorable.
Most embarrassing moment in cross country: When I forgot my uniform and I had to borrow my friend’s. That was pretty awkward. This happened my sophomore year. My teammate and I were running separate races. He ran first, so I definitely got the short end of the stick there. I believe it was a meet at Kernstown [Battlefield].
Most difficult moment in cross country: That would definitely have to be running the Judges Classic. The Kernstown course is definitely one of the most difficult courses that I’ve ever run because of the hills and everything. It’s painful, but it’s worth it.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: It would be with my father and mother. They mean a lot to me. And also my grandparents. I haven’t seen them in a little less than a decade. They live in Beijing. And they’re getting old, so I just want to see them one more time.
Biggest athletic influence: [Former Houston Rockets center] Yao Ming. As a Chinese American, he really means a lot to me. The guy’s massive and he’s one of the great players of all time.
Who’s your favorite teacher: [Handley’s] Micheal McKiernan. I had him for AP World History last year. I don’t know anybody with a saint-patience like him. He’s fabulous.
Favorite athlete: Yao Ming
Favorite movie: “2001: A Space Odyssey”
Favorite TV show: “Chernobyl”
Favorite song: “Sudno” by Molchat Doma
Favorite food: My Mom’s cooking. Anything works.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Sour milk. And I’m a guy who chugs milk, so imagine the surprise on my face when I did that.
Plans after high school: I want to major in physics and economics in college. Physics is just something that would improve my moralogical thinking. It’s more empirical. Economics is a good blend. There’s both a human aspect and a more statistical aspect.
