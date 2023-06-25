Athlete Spotlight: Handley boys' soccer player Jonathan Romero

Handley boys' soccer player Jonathan Romero

 ROBERT NIEDZWIECKI/The Winchester Star

Handley High School 18-year-old senior

Sport: Soccer. Position: Forward

Parents: Joel and Maria Romero 

Hometown: Winchester

What do you love about soccer?: Everything. The physical aspect and the moving of the players on the field. 

Most memorable moment in soccer: I'd say the [Class 4 Northwestern District] quarterfinals this year against Millbrook. (Romero scored two goals to help the Judges to a 4-1 win.) It was just a different atmosphere. All of my teammates played with their hearts against one of our biggest rivals.    

Most embarrassing moment in soccer: Against Liberty at Liberty, I missed like six open goals [on shots]. 

Most difficult moment in soccer: My last game against Loudoun County, when we got eliminated in the regional semifinals. (Romero scored just over a minute into the game for a 1-0 lead, but the Captains won 2-1.) We were playing good, but we fell apart a bit and they took advantage of that and put a second goal on us. 

Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My dad and my mom; they've always been supporting me. They got me started young in soccer, and they got me to this point in soccer. I can't be any more thankful for them. And also Erling Haaland; he's a soccer player who plays for Manchester City [as a striker]. I've always looked up to him during his games. Just the way of him playing up top, it's aggressive, he's fast. He has a power shot, and I've always wanted to be just like him.  

Biggest athletic influence: [Handley boys' soccer] coach [Cosmo] Balio. He taught me so much in the past two years that he coached me. He taught me how to be spot-on as a No. 9 (the numerical affiliation for a striker or center forward). The way he's coached me has worked out very well.   

Favorite teacher: Mr. [Timothy] Newcome. He was my 12th-grade English teacher. The way he would teach stuff to us helped me understand it well. And if I needed extra help, he would try his absolute best to make sure I understood the assignment we were doing. 

Favorite athlete: Lionel Messi

Favorite team: FC Barcelona

Favorite movie: "Take the Ball, Pass the Ball"  

Favorite TV show: “Regular Show”

Favorite song: "Five More Minutes" by Scotty McCreery

Favorite food: Tacos

Worst thing you've ever eaten: Tomatoes 

Plans after high school: I'm going to attend Shenandoah University and try out for their soccer team not this season coming up, but next fall. I want to study business. My dad has a towing business called JR Towing, and I just want to learn more about it so that in the future I can run the business once he hands it over. 

— Compiled by Robert Niedzwiecki

