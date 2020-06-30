Athlete Spotlight: Handley boys’ soccer player Tucker Heglas

Handley 18-year-old senior
Sport: Boys’ soccer. Position: Midfield
Parents: Tracie and Dave Heglas
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about soccer: It’s being able to play with your friends and learn with your friends and like learn as a team. It’s just learning the game, pretty much.
Most memorable moment in soccer: My sophomore year when I made game-winning goal [with less than two minutes remaining in a 4-3 win] against Millbrook. That was the same season that we made the state quarterfinals. ... Being one of the younger guys and hitting the game-winner was kind of a big moment for me.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: One time when I was going to do a throw-in, I slipped out on the track because the track at Handley is pretty slick when you have cleats on.
Most difficult moment in soccer: I think one of the hardest things in soccer is like there are no breaks. You always have to be 100 percent mentally in the game. You can’t check out even though the game is still going on. Like in football and basketball, there’s constant stoppages of play, but with soccer it’s continuous the whole time.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Michael Jordan, it’s because of his overall mental preparation and basically the persona for how he is. I’d like to see that first-hand; Ben Franklin, because he was a very intelligent person and a big inventor, but also so I could ask him what it was like in Colonial times. I always find that interesting; Dave Chappelle, I always like cracking jokes and it would be nice having one of the funniest comedians I know at the table cracking jokes alongside me.
Guilty pleasure: I would say snacking is one of my guilty pleasures. It’s pretty much whatever, but one of my favorite snacks is Combos. Just any kind of Combos really, I’ll eat any of them.
Favorite teacher: Mr. [Matthew] Foltz, who has retired now. He was one of my favorite teachers because he was just a great teacher. He made sure everyone understood what was going on. I had him for AP calculus. I had him for two classes. From what I have heard, all of the people who have gone to college are saying how well he had done at preparing them for the college course.
Favorite athlete: Saquon Barkley
Favorite team: New York Giants
Favorite movie: “Step Brothers”
Favorite TV show: “Community”
Favorite song: I listen to rap and hip-hop pretty much. One of my favorite artists is Young Thug, a rapper.
Favorite food: Pizza. You can’t go wrong with pizza. Pepperoni is usually my go-to pizza.
Plans after high school: I’m going Penn State and I plan to study some type of engineering. I’m not really sure the specific type, yet. My dad is an engineer. I like building things and figuring things out. That’s what engineering is all about.
