Athlete Spotlight: Handley boys' swimmer Chris Stearns

Handley High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Swimming. Main events: 100 free, 50 free, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay
Parents: Gordon and Monica Stearns
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about swimming: It taught me how to push myself. A lot of the time coming into high school, I didn’t really have a lot of motivation to try hard in really anything and my grades kind of showed that. I joined the [Handley] swim team [my freshman year]. It’s really taught me that you need to put the effort in when it’s not even one of your best days, because those are the points where it’s going to count.
Most memorable moment in swimming: Regionals my freshman year. It was me, Silas Bell, Jackson Sirbaugh and Brian Tufts [on the 200 free relay]. We were really hoping we were going to make it to states. Sadly, we did not. But the energy that was in that room — everybody was pushing each other to do the best that they could. It just felt really good to be there, and feel that everything’s riding on this. Make it count. It was a great moment.
Most difficult moment in swimming: My junior year at regionals. Our captain wasn’t able to be there for a lot of the season because he was out with an injury, so I was one of two junior guys who had to step up and lead the team. One of our swimmers had been out with bronchitis and had an ear infection. He had just come back and wasn’t doing too hot. Because our captain was out, we had to get another swimmer to swim who hadn’t had the training the rest of us had had. I was going to be proud of them no matter what. But not having that certainty there, and knowing I would have to push myself as hard as I could and have to work to make sure all the other swimmers pushed themselves as hard as they could, that was tough.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Robert Kennedy; he died in the midst of one of the most divisive moments in political history. He stood for things that a lot of other people weren’t willing to stand for at that time. He said no, the Vietnam War isn’t something I’m going to accept that we should continue to take part in. I’d like to hear what that was like, knowing that the people that are in power most definitely do not like the position that you are running on. Understanding how to deal with that I think would really teach me a lot, especially given the fact that I want to go into a career in politics or international affairs or something along those lines. Bernie Sanders; I’d learn a lot about what it’s like to be in modern politics and not necessarily be the most popular one around. I’d like to learn how to stand up against those in power, those with money, and help those that don’t. And my grandmother Joyce; she died when I was in fifth grade. She was someone who I spent so much time with as a kid and I looked up to so much. I’d like to talk to her now, because I can better understand the weight of a person, the complexities of a person and speak with someone on a deeper level than I did as a child.
Biggest athletic influence: Michael Phelps. I remember watching the 2016 Rio Olympics. Seeing Phelps swim, I said ‘Dad, I’m going to make it to Tokyo [for the Olympics] in 2020.’ [Watching Phelps] was part of what got me to push myself through the early years of high school. The likelihood of [making the Olympics] was so astronomically low. But just seeing him swim like that, I just felt that I want to be on that stage and experience that, and I’m going to try as hard as I can.
Who’s your favorite teacher: Mrs. Kelly Stallard. She’s a sophomore English teacher at Handley and also coach of the debate team. I’ve done debate now for three years. She taught me to meet your expectations for yourself. When I first started out, hearing that, I was like, ‘Oh. Great. This is what I did. Those were my expectations, I guess.’ But they weren’t, really. I kind of realized later on that this is not the best that I can do. I expect more of myself and I’m not pushing myself to the furthest degree. I pushed myself harder because of what she said. I wasn’t happy with what i was doing, and if I wanted to do better, I could.
Favorite athlete: Michael Phelps
Favorite sports team: Green Bay Packers
Favorite movie: “The Big Short”
Favorite TV show: “Community”
Favorite song: “Orphans” by Coldplay
Favorite food: Ramen
Plans after high school: I’m really hoping I get into the Georgetown School of Foreign Service, but I have a couple other schools on my list. I’d really like to study international affairs, study abroad, get to see what the experience of the rest of the world is like. One thing I am set on is I want to join the Peace Corps. I want to see the world improve, and I don’t think we do enough to ensure that that happens. I want to be there on the ground and create real, tangible change, and I think the Peace Corps is the best option to do that.
