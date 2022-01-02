Athlete Spotlight: Handley boys' swimmer Ethan Gluszak

Handley High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Swimming. Main events: 100 breast and 100 free
Parents: Tom and Jeanette Gluszak
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about swimming?: The environment of swim team. I always feel like I’m around good, positive people who promote good work ethic and really make you feel like you’re a part of a team. That was something I didn’t really find in any of the sports I did.
Most memorable moment in swimming: Last year, at our district meet, I didn’t think I was going to qualify for regionals, because I only had one event left, which was the 100 breaststroke. During that event I managed to get the last spot for regionals by shaving four seconds off my 100-yard breaststroke time. (Gluszak placed fourth in 1:22.56.)
Most embarrassing moment in swimming: My sophomore year in high school, we were playing water polo at one of our last practices, and they had all the lane lines out of the pool. I hopped out of the pool to go get the ball we were using, and I tripped over the lane lines and fell right on my butt in front of everybody. Everybody was laughing.
Most difficult moment in swimming: When I first started competitive swimming my sophomore year. I thought I was going to be able to pick up swim really fast and that it wouldn’t be that hard for me to do it. I wasn’t expecting it to be so much work on your techniques and getting fast, or getting better form, getting better endurance. I really had to work hard at it.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Stan Lee; the lessons I was taught by his stories throughout my childhood always stuck with me, especially with Spider-Man and “with great power comes great responsibility.” That’s one of my favorite quotes ever. I aspire to be his level of creative. His storytelling was always so smart. The late rap musician Juice WRLD; his music has definitely helped me out through some hard times in life. That’s something I’ll really be grateful for the rest of my life. And my girlfriend Stella; we’ve been together for six months now. She pretty much is the highlight of my day whenever I see her.
Biggest athletic influence: My dad, because he coached my basketball team a couple of times when I was younger and I used to play basketball. He’s always pushed me to do better in sports. He’s been super supportive of me no matter how good or bad I did, really any sport that I tried.
Favorite teacher: Ms. [Mary Anne] Martin at Handley. She was my CIS (Computer Information Systems) teacher my sophomore year. She was always a super nice teacher, even though her class was the hardest and most demanding class. I always liked being able to have conversations with her. One of the really big reasons why I’ll never forget her and I don’t think she’ll ever really forget me is because I used to do altar serving at my church, and I actually served at her daughter’s wedding. She’s written some college recommendation letters for me.
Favorite sports team: Buffalo Bills
Favorite movie: “Free Guy”
Favorite TV show: “Loki”
Favorite song: “734” by Juice WRLD
Favorite food: Gnochhis
Worst thing you’ve eaten: A hamburger I had at summer camp about six years ago. It made my stomach sick the rest of the day.
Plans after high school: As of right now, I’m planning to go to Christopher Newport University to earn a four-year degree in cybersecurity. I figured out last year after taking a cybersecurity class that I really had a love for computers. I liked figuring out how they worked, how the programs and software on them worked, and how the internal workings worked. I ended up taking an internship the summer after my junior year of high school.
