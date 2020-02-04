Handley High School 16-year-old sophomore
Sport: Swimming. Events: 200 freestyle, 100 backstroke, relays
Parents: Jeffery and Mariecken Fowler
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about swimming: I just like how you can feel alone in the water. By yourself, you can get some good exercise for awhile.
Most memorable moment in swimming: In one of my first meets I got signed up for the 200 IM, which is a pretty hard event. I got DQ'd actually, but it was a good learning experience. Now, it's one of my favorite events.
Most embarrassing moment in swimming: One time at a meet, I fell off the blocks before they started the buzzer. I don't know what I thought. I just fell off early, but I still swam it.
Most difficult moment in swimming: I'd say the most difficult thing is the amount of practice that I do. I do the year-long swim team and the high school in the winter. It's sometimes like three hours swimming a day.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Michael Phelps, I'd probably talk to him about how it is to be like at the very top of the sport; Eminem, to see what he was like because he has some of the angriest songs and I've always liked that; Anthony Rendon, so I could ask him why he left the Nationals.
Guilty pleasure: It's probably the amount of junk food I eat. With swimming, it gives a lot of extra metabolism and all of that. I eat a ton of food. Peanut M&Ms are one of my favorites.
Favorite teacher: Mr. [Jeffrey] Keller. He teaches history. He just made all of the lessons interesting. He's a pretty funny guy.
Favorite athlete: James Harden
Favorite team: Washington Nationals
Favorite movie: “Scream” (I just like horror movies and that was one of the first I've seen).
Favorite TV show: “The Office”
Favorite song: "Godzilla" by Eminem
Favorite food: Homemade lasagna
Plans after high school: I'm thinking I will go to college, but I'm not committed to one, yet. I may study possibly some sort of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics), like Physics maybe. I just like math in general and it's neat to see how things work really. [Physics] is a kind of a mix between math and science.
