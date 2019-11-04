Athlete Spotlight: Handley cheerleader Isabel Mammano

Handley High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Cheerleading
Parents: Joe and Beth Mammano
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about cheerleading: The excitement I get from performing. I get to show my spirit for my school and still show off the skills that we hold, and show pride with our [school] name.
Most memorable moment in cheerleading: With my team, it was our first competition this year at Kettle Run. We were all nervous because we had a half new and a half old team. It was so strong in how we went out. We were amazing. We hit everything. It really just brought us together.
Most embarrassing moment in cheerleading: My freshman year, I was on the JV team. I started saying a cheer before the rest of the team said it. My coach was mad at me.
Most difficult moment in cheerleading: The early morning practices we have for competition cheer. We're still trying to wake up and we're trying to hit these skills that are difficult. We can hit them, but it can be difficult to hit them and jump as high as we can early in the morning.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Carl Rush [division equity specialist for Winchester Public Schools]; he's an amazing teacher. The way that he words things, he's really been a big influence on me. Kylie Jenner; being a billionaire so young, she's very powerful. And my grandmother Judith; she's the sweetest person in the world. I would love to know her more than I did when I was in fourth grade when she passed away.
Your guilty pleasure: I really like weightlifting. Getting a good build is really nice. I do have a gym class, but as much as I can get in the gym, I do. I'll be in the gym maybe seven hours a week.
Favorite teacher: [Handley's] Jessica Timmons. She was my geometry teacher my freshman year and pre-calculus teacher last year. She's just an amazing teacher, and she's always someone you can come to and talk to. I still talk to her on a daily basis, even if I'm not in her class.
Favorite athlete: Simone Biles
Favorite sports team: Washington Nationals
Favorite movie: “Crazy Rich Asians”
Favorite TV show: "Grey's Anatomy"
Favorite song: “My Family" by Migos, Karol G, Snoop Dogg and Rock Mafia
Favorite food: Fettucini alfredo with chicken
Plans after high school: I hope to pursue a degree in biology or chemistry with a minor in pre-med, and eventually get my PhD and becoming an orthopedic surgeon. I'm in a CNA program through Handley. Working with bones and fixing something that looks like it can't be fixed fascinates me.
