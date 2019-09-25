Athlete Spotlight: Handley cross country runner Grayson Westfall

Handley High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Cross country
Parents: Katy and Patrick Westfall
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about cross country: I love that the team feels like one big family.
Most memorable moment in cross country: It was probably our very first overnight meet [Westfall's freshman season at Carlisle, Pa.] because my room had a great bunch of guys in it and we were able to talk all night and have a great time.
Most embarrassing moment in cross country: It was last year when a couple of us cut the course at Sherando because it wasn't the best marked course.
Most difficult moment in cross country: I think really the hardest part is getting your mindset right, to get the willpower to do all of it and keep working.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Honestly I would just pick three of my favorite musical artists just to ask them how to write music and what do you think about. If I had to pick three, I would say maybe Bea Miller, Julia Michaels and Lorde.
Your guilty pleasure: It would probably be listening to music for hours on end and tuning everything else out.
Favorite teacher: Mr. [Matthew] Foltz, my calculus teacher. He was a very good teacher and still manged to teach us even though he always went on rambles about random stuff. I had him last year and my sophomore year.
Favorite movie: “The Autopsy of Jane Doe”
Favorite song: “Lost On You” by LP
Favorite food: A good bowl of teriyaki chicken and rice (homemade).
Plans after high school: I'm hoping to go up to the University of Rochester in New York and probably major in computer science and engineering or something like that. I've been taking a computer math class which is just basic programming and I've really been enjoying that. I think that would be a good major for me. I hope to be a software engineer or something along those lines.
