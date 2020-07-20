Athlete Spotlight: Handley cross country runner Lily England

Handley High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Cross country
Parents: Tim and Amy England
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about cross country: I love being part of a team, and competing with my friends. Getting to know all of them makes it a lot of fun. Our overnight meets are a lot of fun because we get to spend a lot of time together and hang out.
Most memorable moment in cross country: My sophomore season, during a meet at Carlisle (Pa.), the course was super muddy and wet. There was a spot where the water was up to our knees. One of my teammates, Kendall [Felix] face-planted in the water during the race. By the end, we all had mud in our teeth. It was everywhere. That’s one I’ll always remember.
Most embarrassing moment in cross country: It happened the first day back to summer running this year in June. We were coming back to Handley, and I tripped on the sidewalk and I cut my knee. That same day one of my teammates and best friends Shayla [Fitzsimmons-Call], she also tripped on the sidewalk. When we got back to the school our knees were both dripping with blood. Just that both of us did it the first day was embarrassing.
Most difficult moment in cross country: Our home course is the Kernstown Battlefield, and that’s one of the most challenging courses. We start with a huge hill, and then about a mile and a half in, we have to to run up the hill again. Having the strength to get up that hill a second time is really hard.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: [U.S. women’s soccer player] Alex Morgan; she’s an amazing athlete, and I look up to her a lot. She’s a great role model, and I think it’d be a lot of fun to hang out with her. Tony Bennett; he’s the head coach of U.Va. men’s basketball, and I’m a huge fan of the team. It would be pretty cool to meet him. In his press conferences, he always finds ways to be inspirational in his responses. I think I could learn a lot from talking to him. And Ellen Pompeo; I love “Grey’s Anatomy.” The character she plays in it is Meredith Grey. I’d just like to talk her about her experience on the show.
Biggest athletic influence: Alex Morgan. I think she’s really hard-working and dedicated. She inspires me a lot.
Who’s your favorite teacher: Mrs. [Anca] Schmittou. She’s a calculus teacher at the Mountain Vista Governor’s School. She makes math a lot of fun and easy to understand.
Favorite athlete: Alex Morgan
Favorite sports team: U.S. women’s soccer team
Favorite movie: “The Greatest Showman”
Favorite TV show: “Grey’s Anatomy”
Favorite song: “The Best Day” by Taylor Swift
Favorite food: Barbecue ribs
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Escargot
Plans after high school: I’m hoping to get into U.Va. I’d love to study engineering or go into pre-med. I’m also interested in aviation. With engineering, I might focus on biomedical engineering or aerospace engineering. Right now I’m working on getting my pilot’s license. Doing that has taught me a lot about how things work and problem-solving. So that has me interested in engineering.
