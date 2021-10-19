Athlete Spotlight: Handley cross country runner Mikayla Freimuth

Handley High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Cross country
Parents: Georgeann and Mark Freimiuth
Hometown: Hagerstown, Md. (moved to Winchester at age 7)
What do you love about cross country?: I like the environment, the friendships that I’ve made, and the feeling after a race.
Most memorable moment in cross country: My sophomore year, when everybody all got [personal records] and we did really well at the Milestat meet in Mechanicsville. We did an overnight stay before the meet and went out to dinner before. That was really fun. (Freimuth ran a time of 21:40 over 3.1 miles and recorded a time of 21:25 at the same location this past Saturday in her fastest time since that 2019 meet.)
Most embarrassing moment in cross country: My first race my sophomore year, I passed out at the end for like a whole minute. People were concerned, but I felt OK a little later.
Most difficult moment in cross country: My last meet at Kernstown (the Judges Classic on Oct. 2) I had a really bad stitch, and it wouldn’t go away. I had to pretty much run the whole race holding my arm under my stomach. But I just had to push through it. (Freimuth finished as Handley’s No. 1 runner.)
Four people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My dad actually passed away [in 2014]. He was a big runner in college. He went to West Virginia to run track and cross country. I’d like the chance to spend more time with him. And my three friends (and fellow Handley soccer players) Julia Nerangis, Taylor Roark and Peyton Duvall. (Duvall also runs cross country.) We’ve been friends since middle school.
Biggest athletic influence: [Tampa Bay quarterback] Tom Brady. He tore his ACL [in 2008] and he still plays. I tore my ACL when I was 13 and it was really hard to come back from that. Knowing that he did it kind of pushed me.
Favorite teacher: [Handley’s] Mr. [Mike] McKiernan. He teaches AP History. I had him my sophomore year. He’s a really nice teacher and gets along with pretty much all the students. He’s also my track coach.
Favorite athlete: [U.S. women’s soccer player] Alex Morgan
Favorite sports team: Philadelphia Eagles
Favorite movie: “Pitch Perfect”
Favorite TV show: “Outer Banks”
Favorite song: “Sweater Weather” by The Neighbourhood
Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese
Worst thing you’ve ever eaten: Snails. Me and my friend, we cooked them when we were 11 or 12 and ate them. It was really gross.
Plans after high school: I want to go to a four-year college, probably a bigger school. I don’t plan to run, but if something comes up I would definitely consider it. I’m looking at being a therapist, so maybe psychology. My mom majored in psychology. I also might go into public relations. One of the colleges I want to go to, N.C. State, has a good program for that.
