Athlete Spotlight: Handley football player Miles Ashe

Sport: Football.
Positions: Defensive back/running back
Parents: Arthur and Lisa Ashe
Hometown: Smyrna, Del., moved to Winchester four years ago
What do you love about football: I just love the camaraderie. It’s just a real release and gives me a break from everyday life and gives me something to look forward to.
Most memorable moment in football: Last season, my first interception I brought it back 60 yards. (The turnover set up Handley’s first touchdown in a 15-14 victory over Warren County). That was a fantastic feeling.
Most embarrassing moment in football: It was definitely the Harrisonburg game my sophomore year. I slipped on a play and they took a picture of it and had it in the paper. It was real embarrassing.
Most difficult moment in football: I’ve dealt with a lot of injuries. I’ve had a broken leg, broken wrist and got my appendix out. Getting through those injuries and coming back from them has definitely been the toughest.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Barry Sanders, he was such a workhorse and a technician at his position; Warren Buffett, he is arguably one of the most successful people of all-time; Brian Dawkins, he is my all-time favorite free safety and I love how deeply rooted he is in Christianity.
What’s your guilty pleasure: It would definitely have to be video games. I really enjoy Madden and I play some fighting games.
Favorite teacher: Coach Mike McKiernan. He’s such a fantastic human being and such a fighter. He’s been through a lot in his life and has always stayed positive and upbeat about it. I had him for World History.
Favorite athlete: Brian Dawkins
Favorite team: Washington Redskins
Favorite movie: “Aliens”
Favorite TV show: “Hard Knocks”
Favorite song: “A Change is Gonna Come” by Sam Cook
Favorite food: Hamburgers. I’ve never had a hamburger I didn’t like to be honest.
Plans after high school: I would like to continue my football career at the next level. Academics are important as well. I’ll major in technical business or industrial engineering. I’m a math guy. I love math and I love logistics, making things easier. neering. I’m a math guy. I love math and I love logistics, making things easier.
