Handley High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Basketball. Position: Guard
Parents: Kisha and Derrick Washington
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about basketball?: I love the hard work you have to put into it and how nothing really comes easily. I also love the bond that you’re able to build with your teammates.
Most memorable moment in basketball: When I was in eighth grade, I played up on JV. I just remember how all the older girls were so nice to me. They basically took me in as their little sister.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: I can’t remember if it was freshman year or junior year. Like the first free throw of every game for the first five games, I air-balled.
Most difficult moment in basketball: I tore my [anterior cruciate ligament] during the summer of sophomore year. That was probably the most difficult thing in basketball and life in general that I’ve had to recover from. It was really hard knowing that I wasn’t able to do everything that everybody else was. And also not being able to fully be there for the team.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandfather Stevie; he passed away in September, and I’d just really like to talk to him one last time. Michael Jordan and Steph Curry; they’re both my favorite basketball players. I think Michael Jordan’s the best, ever. I buy a lot of Jordan shoes.
Biggest athletic influence: [Handley graduate and University of Cincinnati track & field star] Taylor Beard. She was a senior [basketball player] when I was in eighth grade. I really like how she always puts God first. She was one of the girls that took me in as her little sister when I was in eighth grade, and mentored me.
Favorite teacher: [Handley’s] Ms. [Kristen] Darlington. She’s my Virginia and U.S. government teacher. I really like how she helps me not only inside the classroom but also outside.
Favorite athlete: Steph Curry
Favorite sports team: Kansas City Chiefs
Favorite movie: “Daddy’s Little Girls”
Favorite TV show: “The First 48”
Favorite song: “Love Yourz” by J. Cole
Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Sushi
Plans after high school: I plan to go to a four-year college. I’d like to play basketball, but if that doesn’t work out I still plan on going to college. I’m undecided on what I want to major in. I’m kind of going to work the business route. I want something that’s really diverse.
